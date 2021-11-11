CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most veterans in Rhode Island

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#5. Providence County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.3% (21,421 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,416
--- Korean War: 3,090
--- Vietnam era: 9,422
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,517
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,976

#4. Bristol County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.3% (2,085 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 172
--- Korean War: 288
--- Vietnam era: 920
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 326
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 379

#3. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (6,828 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 275
--- Korean War: 928
--- Vietnam era: 3,394
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,014
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,217

#2. Kent County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (9,094 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 594
--- Korean War: 994
--- Vietnam era: 4,118
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,781
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,607

#1. Newport County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (5,959 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 208
--- Korean War: 507
--- Vietnam era: 2,816
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,328
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,100

