RaksyBH // Shutterstock

Counties with the most veterans in Oklahoma

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Oklahoma using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Mdnicholson42 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Caddo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (1,595 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 55

--- Korean War: 123

--- Vietnam era: 669

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 445

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 303

Canva

#49. Hughes County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (764 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 69

--- Korean War: 69

--- Vietnam era: 358

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 121

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 147

Canva

#48. Woodward County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (1,138 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 48

--- Korean War: 79

--- Vietnam era: 384

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 310

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 317

Canva

#47. Okmulgee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (2,168 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 59

--- Korean War: 207

--- Vietnam era: 1,167

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 405

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 330

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Garvin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (1,549 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 63

--- Korean War: 100

--- Vietnam era: 743

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 332

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 311

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Creek County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (4,075 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 140

--- Korean War: 387

--- Vietnam era: 2,101

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 889

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 558

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Washita County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (633 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 7

--- Korean War: 64

--- Vietnam era: 283

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 193

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 86

Canva

#43. Noble County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (650 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 32

--- Korean War: 62

--- Vietnam era: 294

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 79

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 183

Canva

#42. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (3,012 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 165

--- Korean War: 343

--- Vietnam era: 1,247

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 657

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 600

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Sequoyah County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (2,451 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 60

--- Korean War: 158

--- Vietnam era: 1,298

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 444

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 491

Canva

#40. Osage County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (2,841 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 60

--- Korean War: 254

--- Vietnam era: 1,587

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 450

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Atoka County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (827 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 15

--- Korean War: 67

--- Vietnam era: 376

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 214

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 155

Canva

#38. Ottawa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (1,842 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 50

--- Korean War: 214

--- Vietnam era: 945

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 349

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 284

Canva

#37. Muskogee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (4,113 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 159

--- Korean War: 336

--- Vietnam era: 1,906

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 896

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 816

Caleb Long // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Cherokee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (2,996 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 71

--- Korean War: 384

--- Vietnam era: 1,383

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 578

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 580

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Tillman County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (450 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 20

--- Korean War: 28

--- Vietnam era: 176

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 131

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 95

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Seminole County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (1,529 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 49

--- Korean War: 153

--- Vietnam era: 686

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 384

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 257

MisterBadmoon // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Canadian County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (8,512 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 189

--- Korean War: 425

--- Vietnam era: 3,332

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,245

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,321

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Mayes County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (2,610 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 51

--- Korean War: 228

--- Vietnam era: 1,271

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 515

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 545

Steven C. Price // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Logan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (3,011 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 9

--- Korean War: 153

--- Vietnam era: 1,361

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 821

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 667

Murray State College // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Johnston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (715 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 37

--- Korean War: 53

--- Vietnam era: 360

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 154

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 111

Clinton Steeds // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Le Flore County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,225 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 112

--- Korean War: 322

--- Vietnam era: 1,532

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 711

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 548

Canva

#28. Marshall County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (1,082 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 33

--- Korean War: 104

--- Vietnam era: 676

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 131

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 138

Greater Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Oklahoma County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (49,908 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,418

--- Korean War: 3,709

--- Vietnam era: 18,429

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 12,856

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 13,496

Canva

#26. Garfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (3,924 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 124

--- Korean War: 379

--- Vietnam era: 1,390

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 984

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,047

Canva

#25. Kay County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (2,891 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 84

--- Korean War: 293

--- Vietnam era: 1,459

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 449

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 606

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Stephens County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (2,907 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 176

--- Korean War: 257

--- Vietnam era: 1,388

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 539

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 547

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Carter County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (3,145 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 94

--- Korean War: 251

--- Vietnam era: 1,237

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 784

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 779

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Grady County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (3,635 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 153

--- Korean War: 218

--- Vietnam era: 1,421

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 981

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 862

Crimsonedge34 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Kiowa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (591 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 65

--- Vietnam era: 324

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 133

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 48

David Dobbs // Wikimedia Commons

#20. McClain County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (2,543 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 67

--- Korean War: 152

--- Vietnam era: 895

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 744

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 685

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Pushmataha County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (761 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 23

--- Korean War: 69

--- Vietnam era: 438

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 148

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 83

cher1127 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Delaware County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (2,983 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 105

--- Korean War: 356

--- Vietnam era: 1,706

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 480

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 336

Canva

#17. Wagoner County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (5,287 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 144

--- Korean War: 388

--- Vietnam era: 2,294

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,347

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,114

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Haskell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (855 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 78

--- Vietnam era: 409

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 210

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 141

Small Town OK // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pottawatomie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (4,932 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 128

--- Korean War: 388

--- Vietnam era: 1,982

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,120

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,314

Canva

#14. Rogers County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (6,273 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 208

--- Korean War: 664

--- Vietnam era: 2,716

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,451

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,234

kennethaw88 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (2,387 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 78

--- Korean War: 185

--- Vietnam era: 1,098

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 592

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 434

Canva

#12. Cotton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (420 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 12

--- Korean War: 32

--- Vietnam era: 185

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 124

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 67

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cleveland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (20,903 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 468

--- Korean War: 1,231

--- Vietnam era: 6,950

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,879

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,375

Melodibit // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Murray County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (1,058 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 26

--- Korean War: 98

--- Vietnam era: 571

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 195

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 168

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Harper County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (277 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 39

--- Vietnam era: 164

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 29

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 24

BeccaDawn88 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Grant County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (331 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 7

--- Vietnam era: 130

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 100

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 78

Cheryl Payton // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Alfalfa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (472 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 28

--- Korean War: 31

--- Vietnam era: 221

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 117

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 75

Canva

#6. Greer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (469 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 19

--- Korean War: 78

--- Vietnam era: 133

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 126

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 113

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#5. McIntosh County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (1,590 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 77

--- Korean War: 229

--- Vietnam era: 989

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 179

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 116

Canva

#4. Pittsburg County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (3,583 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 125

--- Korean War: 334

--- Vietnam era: 1,558

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 903

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 663

Canva

#3. Latimer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.8% (874 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 37

--- Korean War: 101

--- Vietnam era: 432

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 213

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 91

Canva

#2. Jackson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 16.3% (2,847 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 32

--- Korean War: 120

--- Vietnam era: 771

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,026

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 898

RaksyBH // Shutterstock

#1. Comanche County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 22.2% (18,696 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 332

--- Korean War: 754

--- Vietnam era: 4,437

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,105

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,068

