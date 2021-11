Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

Counties with the most veterans in North Carolina

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in North Carolina

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Person County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (2,044 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 105

--- Vietnam era: 913

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 632

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 364

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Duplin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (2,954 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 92

--- Korean War: 231

--- Vietnam era: 1,504

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 692

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 435

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Montgomery County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (1,409 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 53

--- Korean War: 189

--- Vietnam era: 740

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 253

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 174

Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#47. Buncombe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (13,942 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 695

--- Korean War: 1,850

--- Vietnam era: 6,619

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,620

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,158

Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (4,434 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 82

--- Korean War: 297

--- Vietnam era: 2,231

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 891

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 933

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Ymblanter // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (646 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 62

--- Korean War: 53

--- Vietnam era: 332

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 133

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 66

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (3,527 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 44

--- Korean War: 226

--- Vietnam era: 1,355

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 998

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 904

PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cabarrus County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (10,466 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 324

--- Korean War: 602

--- Vietnam era: 3,895

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,368

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,277

Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#42. Pitt County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (9,550 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 229

--- Korean War: 491

--- Vietnam era: 3,755

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,806

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,269

David Byron Keener // Shutterstock

#41. Beaufort County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (2,646 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 132

--- Korean War: 297

--- Vietnam era: 1,467

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 450

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 300

You may also like: Best places to retire in North Carolina

PatGallery // Shutterstock

#40. New Hanover County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (13,020 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 392

--- Korean War: 1,405

--- Vietnam era: 5,214

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,952

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,057

gerrydincher // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Columbus County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (3,115 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 93

--- Korean War: 234

--- Vietnam era: 1,357

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 817

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 614

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Jackson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (2,542 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 67

--- Korean War: 344

--- Vietnam era: 1,443

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 258

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 430

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Rowan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (7,813 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 361

--- Korean War: 707

--- Vietnam era: 3,592

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,555

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,598

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Warren County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (1,168 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 106

--- Vietnam era: 611

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 262

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 173

You may also like: Recipes from North Carolina

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Scotland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (1,970 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 58

--- Korean War: 165

--- Vietnam era: 827

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 533

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 387

Toribio93 // Shutterstock

#34. Madison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (1,306 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 22

--- Korean War: 112

--- Vietnam era: 573

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 313

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 286

Canva

#33. Alleghany County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (686 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 117

--- Vietnam era: 471

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 39

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 45

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gates County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (701 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 37

--- Vietnam era: 242

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 270

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 127

BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Nash County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (5,627 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 193

--- Korean War: 468

--- Vietnam era: 2,291

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,522

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,153

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from North Carolina

Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Polk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (1,332 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 104

--- Korean War: 215

--- Vietnam era: 742

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 169

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 102

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Lee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (3,549 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 75

--- Korean War: 243

--- Vietnam era: 1,314

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 996

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 921

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Davie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (2,621 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 123

--- Korean War: 270

--- Vietnam era: 1,187

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 663

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 378

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wilson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (4,985 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 99

--- Korean War: 331

--- Vietnam era: 1,992

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,263

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,300

Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#26. Henderson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (7,607 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 477

--- Korean War: 944

--- Vietnam era: 3,768

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,369

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,049

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in North Carolina

Bethbrownebooks // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Chowan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (915 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 27

--- Korean War: 59

--- Vietnam era: 406

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 289

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 134

George Dukin // Shutterstock

#24. Clay County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (752 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 18

--- Korean War: 79

--- Vietnam era: 492

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 138

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 25

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Johnston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (12,257 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 365

--- Korean War: 736

--- Vietnam era: 3,823

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,163

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,170

JNix // Shutterstock

#22. Macon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (2,396 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 145

--- Korean War: 372

--- Vietnam era: 1,146

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 411

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 322

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lenoir County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (3,772 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 133

--- Korean War: 389

--- Vietnam era: 1,764

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 822

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 664

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in North Carolina

Canva

#20. Haywood County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (4,374 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 200

--- Korean War: 475

--- Vietnam era: 2,211

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 769

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 719

Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Transylvania County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (2,552 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 306

--- Korean War: 265

--- Vietnam era: 1,351

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 283

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 347

James R Poston // Shutterstock

#18. Cherokee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (2,167 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 47

--- Korean War: 190

--- Vietnam era: 1,515

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 178

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 237

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Pender County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (4,386 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 91

--- Korean War: 320

--- Vietnam era: 1,666

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,342

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 967

MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#16. Dare County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (2,914 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 66

--- Korean War: 218

--- Vietnam era: 1,654

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 543

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 433

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in North Carolina

Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perquimans County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.4% (1,124 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 82

--- Korean War: 121

--- Vietnam era: 563

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 217

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 141

iofoto // Shutterstock

#14. Brunswick County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (11,608 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 250

--- Korean War: 805

--- Vietnam era: 6,792

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,916

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,845

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jones County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.6% (820 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 13

--- Korean War: 55

--- Vietnam era: 344

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 227

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 181

KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#12. Moore County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (8,599 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 435

--- Korean War: 733

--- Vietnam era: 3,068

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,403

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,960

Canva

#11. Pasquotank County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.7% (3,503 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 80

--- Korean War: 172

--- Vietnam era: 1,119

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,006

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,126

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in North Carolina

Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Pamlico County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.7% (1,363 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 33

--- Korean War: 210

--- Vietnam era: 610

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 314

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 196

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wayne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.9% (12,710 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 111

--- Korean War: 593

--- Vietnam era: 3,777

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,389

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,840

Canva

#8. Carteret County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 14.2% (7,938 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 192

--- Korean War: 569

--- Vietnam era: 3,366

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,171

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,640

Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Harnett County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.2% (14,128 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 107

--- Korean War: 405

--- Vietnam era: 2,823

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,822

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,971

Canva

#6. Craven County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 16.1% (11,860 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 233

--- Korean War: 750

--- Vietnam era: 4,072

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,037

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,768

You may also like: States sending the most people to North Carolina

aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#5. Currituck County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 16.7% (3,371 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 71

--- Korean War: 112

--- Vietnam era: 1,033

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,131

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,024

Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Camden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 18.0% (1,437 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 97

--- Vietnam era: 438

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 478

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 399

CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hoke County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 19.4% (7,084 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 51

--- Korean War: 211

--- Vietnam era: 964

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,774

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,084

Canva

#2. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 22.5% (49,832 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 282

--- Korean War: 1,281

--- Vietnam era: 10,304

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 17,822

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 20,143

Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#1. Onslow County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 25.2% (27,928 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 147

--- Korean War: 875

--- Vietnam era: 4,950

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,893

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 13,063

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Carolina, according to Tripadvisor