Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Illinois

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Tazewell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (7,243 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 336

--- Korean War: 884

--- Vietnam era: 3,016

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,629

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,378

Canva

#49. Stephenson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (2,492 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 120

--- Korean War: 355

--- Vietnam era: 1,234

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 455

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 328

A. McMurray (A mcmurray) // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Ogle County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (2,787 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 96

--- Korean War: 524

--- Vietnam era: 1,146

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 626

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 395

Canva

#47. Saline County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (1,329 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 87

--- Korean War: 197

--- Vietnam era: 614

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 327

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 104

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Alexander County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (340 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 55

--- Vietnam era: 151

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 103

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 31

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Morgan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (1,966 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 69

--- Korean War: 236

--- Vietnam era: 951

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 363

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 347

Canva

#44. Ford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (733 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 78

--- Vietnam era: 364

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 187

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 88

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Massac County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (789 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 32

--- Korean War: 109

--- Vietnam era: 379

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 164

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 105

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Livingston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (2,029 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 87

--- Korean War: 245

--- Vietnam era: 971

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 386

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 340

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Sangamon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (10,947 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 326

--- Korean War: 1,089

--- Vietnam era: 4,715

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,480

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,337

Canva

#40. Stark County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (307 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 6

--- Korean War: 29

--- Vietnam era: 154

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 47

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 71

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Putnam County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (332 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 23

--- Korean War: 32

--- Vietnam era: 174

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 56

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 47

Canva

#38. Union County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (973 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 76

--- Korean War: 66

--- Vietnam era: 450

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 227

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 154

Canva

#37. Gallatin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (293 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 21

--- Vietnam era: 148

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 64

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 49

IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Whiteside County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (3,180 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 211

--- Korean War: 526

--- Vietnam era: 1,259

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 601

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 583

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Monroe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (1,940 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 96

--- Korean War: 306

--- Vietnam era: 780

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 426

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 332

Canva

#34. Henry County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (2,800 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 162

--- Korean War: 241

--- Vietnam era: 1,266

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 618

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 513

Canva

#33. Montgomery County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (1,698 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 111

--- Korean War: 176

--- Vietnam era: 841

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 348

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 222

Canva

#32. Adams County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (3,783 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 142

--- Korean War: 421

--- Vietnam era: 1,491

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 927

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 802

Dual Freq // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Piatt County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (943 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 24

--- Korean War: 153

--- Vietnam era: 367

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 211

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 188

MattHucke // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (622 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 24

--- Korean War: 94

--- Vietnam era: 259

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 153

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 92

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Marion County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (2,164 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 119

--- Korean War: 227

--- Vietnam era: 1,180

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 389

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 249

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#28. De Witt County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (935 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 29

--- Korean War: 90

--- Vietnam era: 411

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 258

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 147

Canva

#27. Clark County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (908 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 39

--- Korean War: 47

--- Vietnam era: 305

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 245

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 272

Canva

#26. Jo Daviess County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (1,315 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 29

--- Korean War: 104

--- Vietnam era: 870

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 160

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 152

Canva

#25. Jefferson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (2,230 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 81

--- Korean War: 256

--- Vietnam era: 975

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 559

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 359

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Johnson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (786 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 39

--- Korean War: 133

--- Vietnam era: 389

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 164

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 61

Katherine Johnson from Springfield, IL // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Logan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (1,805 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 140

--- Korean War: 202

--- Vietnam era: 712

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 334

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 417

Canva

#22. Hancock County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (1,094 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 56

--- Korean War: 144

--- Vietnam era: 546

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 184

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 164

Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Macoupin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (2,769 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 74

--- Korean War: 277

--- Vietnam era: 1,378

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 558

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 482

Canva

#20. Christian County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (2,062 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 141

--- Korean War: 216

--- Vietnam era: 857

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 350

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 498

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Hardin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (261 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 4

--- Korean War: 28

--- Vietnam era: 176

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 27

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 26

Canva

#18. Wabash County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (721 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 29

--- Korean War: 57

--- Vietnam era: 376

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 189

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 70

Canva

#17. Mason County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (870 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 49

--- Korean War: 143

--- Vietnam era: 444

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 154

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 80

Mrostrichman // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (889 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 13

--- Korean War: 109

--- Vietnam era: 400

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 211

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 156

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. White County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (896 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 46

--- Korean War: 104

--- Vietnam era: 461

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 106

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 179

Matt Turner // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Menard County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (800 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 56

--- Korean War: 83

--- Vietnam era: 341

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 155

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 165

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (2,539 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 103

--- Korean War: 317

--- Vietnam era: 1,106

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 510

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 503

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Madison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (17,316 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 658

--- Korean War: 1,642

--- Vietnam era: 7,120

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,372

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,524

Canva

#11. Williamson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (4,404 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 84

--- Korean War: 273

--- Vietnam era: 2,272

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,085

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 690

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Mercer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (1,038 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 75

--- Korean War: 113

--- Vietnam era: 514

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 161

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 175

ProfDEH // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marshall County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (789 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 41

--- Korean War: 138

--- Vietnam era: 351

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 151

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 108

Canva

#8. Jersey County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (1,489 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 99

--- Korean War: 145

--- Vietnam era: 691

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 336

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 218

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Pope County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (310 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 13

--- Korean War: 78

--- Vietnam era: 160

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 56

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Henderson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (482 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2

--- Korean War: 32

--- Vietnam era: 323

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 98

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 27

Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Greene County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (904 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 18

--- Korean War: 119

--- Vietnam era: 447

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 198

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 122

Visviva // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carroll County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (1,026 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 23

--- Korean War: 122

--- Vietnam era: 532

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 181

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 168

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Clinton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (2,695 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 79

--- Korean War: 306

--- Vietnam era: 1,041

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 723

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 546

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Calhoun County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (358 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 98

--- Vietnam era: 148

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 63

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 38

Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. St. Clair County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.2% (25,918 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 687

--- Korean War: 1,232

--- Vietnam era: 7,904

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,933

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,162

