Canva

Counties with the most veterans in Pennsylvania

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Indiana County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (4,478 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 243

--- Korean War: 576

--- Vietnam era: 2,132

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 828

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 699

Canva

#49. Luzerne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (17,229 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,017

--- Korean War: 2,293

--- Vietnam era: 8,209

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,123

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,587

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#48. Dauphin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (14,598 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 564

--- Korean War: 1,570

--- Vietnam era: 5,940

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,751

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,773

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Forest County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (450 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 28

--- Korean War: 50

--- Vietnam era: 285

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 70

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 17

Canva

#46. Clarion County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (2,174 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 75

--- Korean War: 201

--- Vietnam era: 1,067

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 506

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 325

Canva

#45. York County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (24,081 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 958

--- Korean War: 2,347

--- Vietnam era: 9,768

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,912

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,096

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Northumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (5,128 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 227

--- Korean War: 685

--- Vietnam era: 2,441

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 986

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 789

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Bedford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (2,716 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 161

--- Korean War: 341

--- Vietnam era: 1,433

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 428

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 353

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Clearfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (4,606 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 273

--- Korean War: 504

--- Vietnam era: 2,073

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,018

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 738

Mvincec // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Butler County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (10,583 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 531

--- Korean War: 1,024

--- Vietnam era: 4,679

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,568

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,781

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Crawford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (4,816 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 203

--- Korean War: 617

--- Vietnam era: 2,477

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 893

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 626

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (12,026 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 596

--- Korean War: 1,538

--- Vietnam era: 5,695

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,174

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,023

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lebanon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (7,765 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 487

--- Korean War: 988

--- Vietnam era: 3,210

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,869

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,211

Joe Calzarette // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Huntingdon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (2,680 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 83

--- Korean War: 385

--- Vietnam era: 1,234

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 540

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 438

Canva

#36. Westmoreland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (21,029 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,536

--- Korean War: 2,461

--- Vietnam era: 9,577

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,985

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,470

Michael J // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wyoming County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (1,612 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 47

--- Korean War: 100

--- Vietnam era: 895

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 272

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 298

Doug Kerr from Albany, NY, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jefferson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (2,536 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 96

--- Korean War: 309

--- Vietnam era: 1,169

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 514

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 448

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lawrence County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (5,102 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 354

--- Korean War: 633

--- Vietnam era: 2,395

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 953

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 767

Canva

#32. Erie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (15,848 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 862

--- Korean War: 1,795

--- Vietnam era: 7,437

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,145

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,609

Canva

#31. Fayette County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (7,902 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 445

--- Korean War: 873

--- Vietnam era: 3,710

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,802

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,072

Jakec // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Schuylkill County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (8,548 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 443

--- Korean War: 894

--- Vietnam era: 3,989

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,784

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,438

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Beaver County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (10,019 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 596

--- Korean War: 1,202

--- Vietnam era: 4,704

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,850

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,667

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Perry County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (2,707 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 76

--- Korean War: 251

--- Vietnam era: 1,337

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 504

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 539

Nicholas from Pennsylvania, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. McKean County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (2,506 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 113

--- Korean War: 285

--- Vietnam era: 1,254

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 453

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 401

Canva

#26. Clinton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (2,344 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 157

--- Korean War: 383

--- Vietnam era: 874

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 449

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 481

Canva

#25. Blair County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (7,480 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 449

--- Korean War: 783

--- Vietnam era: 3,411

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,483

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,354

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fulton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (901 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 24

--- Korean War: 107

--- Vietnam era: 449

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 182

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 139

Canadian2006 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Somerset County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (4,756 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 237

--- Korean War: 452

--- Vietnam era: 2,289

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 987

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 791

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Susquehanna County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (2,607 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 40

--- Korean War: 302

--- Vietnam era: 1,401

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 464

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 400

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Montour County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (1,144 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 92

--- Korean War: 137

--- Vietnam era: 455

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 195

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 265

Canva

#20. Pike County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (3,573 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 122

--- Korean War: 459

--- Vietnam era: 1,771

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 603

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 618

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greene County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (2,347 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 137

--- Korean War: 196

--- Vietnam era: 1,043

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 623

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 348

Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Mifflin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (2,839 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 246

--- Korean War: 372

--- Vietnam era: 1,323

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 511

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 387

Canva

#17. Mercer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (7,171 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 682

--- Korean War: 913

--- Vietnam era: 3,303

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,297

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 976

Canva

#16. Carbon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (4,135 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 102

--- Korean War: 503

--- Vietnam era: 1,982

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 825

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 723

User:Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lycoming County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (7,308 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 343

--- Korean War: 787

--- Vietnam era: 2,915

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,526

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,737

Canva

#14. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (16,077 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 833

--- Korean War: 1,586

--- Vietnam era: 6,144

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,968

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,546

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Potter County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (1,084 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 63

--- Korean War: 97

--- Vietnam era: 533

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 245

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 146

Pixabay

#12. Adams County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (6,702 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 333

--- Korean War: 667

--- Vietnam era: 3,179

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,441

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,082

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Venango County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (3,449 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 93

--- Korean War: 362

--- Vietnam era: 1,715

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 831

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 448

Generic1139 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Armstrong County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (4,425 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 231

--- Korean War: 489

--- Vietnam era: 2,303

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 768

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 634

Canva

#9. Tioga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (2,737 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 81

--- Korean War: 302

--- Vietnam era: 1,266

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 659

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 429

Andrew Rodland // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Wayne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (3,613 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 116

--- Korean War: 510

--- Vietnam era: 1,905

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 470

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 612

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Cameron County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (326 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 37

--- Korean War: 44

--- Vietnam era: 213

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 15

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 17

Canva

#6. Elk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (2,074 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 150

--- Korean War: 236

--- Vietnam era: 950

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 370

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 368

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cambria County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (9,180 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 418

--- Korean War: 1,061

--- Vietnam era: 4,313

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,743

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,645

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Warren County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,854 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 173

--- Korean War: 307

--- Vietnam era: 1,441

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 528

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 405

Canva

#3. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (10,824 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 506

--- Korean War: 1,133

--- Vietnam era: 4,457

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,717

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,011

Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Sullivan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.7% (526 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 35

--- Korean War: 59

--- Vietnam era: 268

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 82

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 82

Canva

#1. Bradford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (4,719 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 265

--- Korean War: 486

--- Vietnam era: 1,951

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,041

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 976

