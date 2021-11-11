CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Funding Access Gives Small Construction Firms an Easier Path to Growth

Cover picture for the article

Credit has always been hard to come by in the construction business. Coupled with slow bill payment, that fact explains why the industry often cites cash flow as its biggest problem — especially at small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Lack of easy access to credit is the No. 1...

www.pymnts.com

smallbiztrends.com

Biden Considering Small Business Vaccine Mandate

President Biden is considering introducing an additional vaccine mandate for small businesses, similar to the one currently being implemented for big businesses. As Fox Business report, the proposed mandate will cover businesses operating with fewer than 100 employees, with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) mandate for big businesses coming into effect from 4 January 2022. It will force businesses with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or their employees must wear masks and be tested weekly for Covid-19.
SMALL BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Telford site opens up access for business growth

A £4.5 million office and industrial park in Telford, which was completed during the challenges of Covid, has seen strong demand for its units. Just five of the 26 light industrial units, built by Morris Property at Access442 are now available for sale or to let at the site it owns and manages.
ECONOMY
pymnts

64% of B2B Firms Plan to Increase Their eCommerce Investments

Companies expect eCommerce to play a more prominent role in their future business relationships. Similarly, business buyers tasked with finding new vendors or suppliers for their firms believe digital sales are two to three times more important than those made in traditional channels. Together, these trends indicate that more companies...
MARKETS
pymnts

Aplazo Raises $27M in Series A Funding for Mexico BNPL Growth

Mexican omnichannel buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Aplazo on Tuesday (Nov. 16) announced it’s raked in $27 million in Series A funding, four months after it grabbed $5.25 million in seed funding, and it plans to use the fresh capital for growth, including adding employees in several sectors. Aplazo...
ECONOMY
Joe Biden
Joe Biden
pymnts

Australian Banks Debut Quarterly Reliability Reports for Retail Payments

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) recently unveiled its first quarterly reliability report on banking payment services for households and businesses, part of an effort to increase transparency about the retail payment services sector, according to a ZDNet report Monday (Nov. 15). The quarterly report will be published on the...
RETAIL
pymnts

SumUp Launches Business Accounts for Faster Deposits

Global payments service provider SumUp is launching Business Accounts, a new solution for the company’s merchants in the U.K. and Europe that will enable them to send sales payments directly into their account, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (Nov. 16). The new solution is a...
ECONOMY
pymnts

U.S. Bank Acquires Travel Expense Platform TravelBank

U.S. Bancorp — the parent company of U.S. Bank — will acquire TravelBank, a FinTech offering all-in-one travel and expense management solutions. The company announced the acquisition in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 16), saying the deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year. Financial terms were not released.
BUSINESS
#Construction Firms#Credit Score#Government Contracts#Construction Industry#Infrastructure#Fintechs
SmartAsset

How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors

Crypto investors better look up from their Coinbase and Gemini apps. Changes are afoot. President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package on Nov. 15, and though the law was a key achievement as it pertained to … Continue reading → The post How the New Infrastructure Spending Package Affects Crypto Investors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
pymnts

Cart.com Acquires 180Commerce to Boost Online Growth

ECommerce-as-a-Service platform Cart.com on Monday (Nov. 15) announced it has acquired online sales company 180Commerce to help the company increase the reach of its sales channel. Carlsbad, Calif.-based 180Commerce helps dozens of brands improve their retail strategies with tools and resources to bring them on major online marketplaces, including Amazon...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Digital Advertising Industry Sees Recurring Payments Key to Profitable Growth

As demand for alternative payment options explodes, businesses of all types are increasingly turning to digital solutions to prioritize and accelerate their migration from checks to automated electronic payments. One industry that’s proving especially keen to embrace automation is digital advertising, due to a shared belief that doing so will...
MARKETS
pymnts

FinTech Offers Small Business Bonds, Not Bank Loans to Fund Growth

Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) looking to raise some money now have the opportunity to issue bonds to their everyday customers and cash in on their “beloveability factor.” The idea is that budding entrepreneurs can quickly source the funding they need to grow their business, while giving loyal patrons the chance to make a bit of money in the process.
CREDITS & LOANS
@growwithco

Courting Small Businesses for Growth

Newly acquired by Square, the BNPL leader is expanding by tapping into consumers’ desire to shop small, says general manager Zahir Khoja. U.S. consumer spending via buy now, pay later platforms, essentially layaway for the bricks-and-clicks shopping era, has surged 230% since the start of 2020. These platforms gained steam...
SMALL BUSINESS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in Farmland (Without Buying a Farm)

Farmland as an alternative investment is a potentially profitable way to diversify your portfolio and minimize risk. Returns on owning farmland, or investing in one of several farming-adjacent sectors, don’t necessarily move with the traditional market. Instead, the land itself … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Farmland (Without Buying a Farm) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
AGRICULTURE
lbl.gov

A ‘BETTER’ Way Forward for Low-Cost, Accessible Retrofits

Building operations account for a whopping 35% of U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. A free online tool developed by Berkeley Lab with support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Building Technologies Office (BTO) — the Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER) — is helping to bring that number down by virtually evaluating buildings for immediate no- and low-cost energy efficiency upgrades.
BERKELEY, CA
hypepotamus.com

University Growth Fund Internships

Whether you are a courageous entrepreneur building the next great company or a student at the beginning of your career, we want to help you achieve greater heights. As an investment firm, we provide growth capital to entrepreneurs taking their business to the next level. As the largest student-run fund in the country, we give students an innovative educational opportunity that sets them apart from their peers and prepares them to perform at the highest levels.
COLLEGES
wsgw.com

New infrastructure funding to expand access to transit for disabled

Because of the passage of the new bipartisan infrastructure legislation, nearly $2 billion is coming to transit agencies across the country to help address an accessibility gap. “We’ve never had a separate fund set aside for disability access improvements for mass transit stations,” Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth told CBS News...
TRAFFIC
