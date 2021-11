A.J. Dillon is the next man up after Aaron Jones a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks. Dillon should see a sizeable workload for the next couple of weeks. Dillon played 51 percent of the snaps in Week 10 and carried the ball 21 times for 66 yards and two scores. He added two catches for 62 yards on two targets in the passing game. Dillon has shown that he can be a workhorse back who can be heavily featured both on the ground and in the air. So far this season he has three games with over 15 touches. He has been targeted 18 times, catching 16 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He will now be the lead back on one of the best offenses in football. Jones has consistently been an RB1 in this offense, and that should be the expectation for Dillon while Jones is sidelined. He has upside to perform at an even higher level than that. Dillon is available in over half of NFL.com leagues -- if he is available in yours he is the unquestioned top waiver wire add this week who you should aggressively go after.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO