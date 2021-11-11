CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Aaron Rodgers and Packers were handed COVID fines

By BARRY WILNER, Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

Rodgers received a $14,650 fine while the Packers were fined $300,000 for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7aZI_0ctXzjLH00
Aaron Rodgers was reportedly fined for attending a mask-less Halloween party.

The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Here’s an explanation of the NFL’s disciplinary procedures and guidelines in the COVID-19 protocols.

HOW IS THE PUNISHMENT FOR BREAKING COVID-19 PROTOCOLS DETERMINED?

The NFL, the NFL Players Association and their medical directors and independent infectious disease experts put together the protocols. The discipline for violating them was negotiated, with the league and union reaching agreement on specific fines for players. The NFL determines fines for franchises in violation of the protocols.

WHAT ARE THE PARAMETERS FOR DISCIPLINING PLAYERS?

They are broken down in several categories.

For any player who fails or refuses to fully cooperate with an investigation led by the NFL and/or NFLPA regarding compliance: one week’s salary up to $50,000. And for refusal to submit to required virus testing: $50,000.

For refusal to wear a tracking device when required: $14,650.

An unvaccinated player gathering in any number for any reason with other players and/or members of the club’s staff at a time when the team is “shut down” due to a COVID-19 outbreak is a $50,000 fine.

For any player who is not fully vaccinated, the $14,650 fine applies to:

— Gathering outside of the club facility or team travel in groups of more than three players or other individuals.

— Engaging in in-person meetings, practices and/or training activities outside of club facilities with other players and/or staff.

— Attending an indoor nightclub (unless the player is wearing personal protective equipment and there are no more than 10 people in the club). Or attending an indoor bar (other than to pick up food, or unless the player is wearing PPE and there are no more than 10 people in the bar).

— House gatherings of more than 15 people without the player and all guests wearing masks or PPE, or where social distancing for the more than fifteen people is impossible.

— Attending an indoor music concert/entertainment event. And attending a professional sporting event (other than applicable NFL games or events; or unless the player is seated in a separate section, such as a suite or owner’s box, is wearing PPE and there are no more than 10 people in that separate section).

— Attending an event that is prohibited by state and/or local regulation or other executive orders or laws implemented due to COVID-19.

— Refusal to wear a mask or PPE; and/or maintain physical distancing in club facilities or during travel.

WHICH OF THESE DID RODGERS AND LAZARD VIOLATE?

The NFL was not specific on that, but Rodgers had been seen without a mask at the Packers’ facility, particularly during news conferences.

Rodgers, who in August said he was “immunized” against COVID-19, said Tuesday: “I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”

Rodgers said Friday that he sought alternative treatments rather than the NFL-endorsed vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He didn’t specify the ingredient.

WHAT IF A PLAYER DOESN’T COOPERATE WITH A LEAGUE OR TEAM INVESTIGATION?

The NFL may impose discipline on such players or ones who knowingly provide misleading or incomplete information during a contact tracing interview. The maximum fine amount is for one week’s game check up to $50,000 for a first offense. But there could be subsequent discipline for further offenses.

CAN A PLAYER APPEAL ANY DISCIPLINARY ACTION?

Yes — based upon the absence of just cause; whether the player actually was engaged in such conduct; whether the punishment imposed by the NFL was warranted for that conduct; and a variety of other allowable bases.

Rodgers appealed the decision to not accept his treatments as equal to a vaccination but lost the appeal. He has not yet appealed Tuesday’s fine and has not indicated he will do so.

WHAT WOULD BE THE DISCIPLINE FOR REPEAT OFFENDERS?

Repeat violations would subject players to increased discipline, including for conduct detrimental to the game. A maximum fine of one week’s salary and/or suspension without pay for four weeks or less would be imposed.

WHY ARE TEAMS PUNISHED?

All 32 NFL teams are required to ensure a safe environment not only at their facilities but at stadiums and during travel. They also are required to monitor the actions of players and staff, which includes taking around-the-clock videos at their facilities.

Players also must inform the team if they are vaccinated, and those who are not must adhere to specific protocols for them. The NFL found that the Packers did not handle these situations properly.

COULD GREEN BAY LOSE DRAFT CHOICES FOR THESE VIOLATIONS?

Yes, but it is unlikely. After several teams were discovered to have violated protocols in 2020 — leading to COVID-19 outbreaks and, at times, schedule adjustments — only one, New Orleans, was stripped of a 2022 sixth-round pick. The Saints were sanctioned by the league for inconsistent cooperation. The Packers have not been cited for that.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers running back lost for the season

The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Responds To Latest Rumors

On Saturday afternoon, actress Shailene Woodley, the fiancee of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, took to social media to clear up the latest rumors. Earlier in the week, she published an astrology post to her Instagram story. Whether correct or not, some in the media assumed the post had something to do with the recent revelation that Rodgers was not vaccinated.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news. Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.
NBA
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nflpa#Ppe
The Spun

Packers Officially Announce Notable Quarterback Signing

With Aaron Rodgers set to miss at least one game, the Green Bay Packers officially signed Blake Bortles to their practice squad on Thursday. Bortles, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, spent part of this past offseason with Green Bay. He last played in an NFL regular season game with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
NFL
FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Packers.com

Packers get good news, bad news on injury front

GREEN BAY – It was a mixed bag of injury news for the Packers on Monday. On the good side, Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the knee injury that forced running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ to exit Sunday's game late in the third quarter is not a long-term concern. "We'll just...
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins’ defiant move vs. Packers that pissed off Kliff Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals were one play away from staying perfect in their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers. But alas, it was not meant to be. One player who clearly gave his all, maybe even more than he should have, was Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The three-time All-Pro selection had been dealing with a hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice all week, but still managed to start the contest.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy