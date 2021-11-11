KSR Today: 4-star OT Aamil Wagner makes his college decision

On3 | Birm

Good Thursday morning, folks. We’re already in the thick of both basketball and football seasons for Kentucky with games happening regularly.

Football and Men’s basketball are both coming off of disappointing losses, although one more so than the other. Tennessee embarrassed the Wildcats on the gridiron over the weekend while Duke’s superstar freshmen were too much to handle on the hardwood.

Women’s Basketball was able to earn a season-opening win over Presbyterian though, and will be back again later tonight against North Alabama at 7:00 p.m. EST on the SEC Network+. Grant Grubbs will have a preview of that matchup on the website very soon.

The Men’s squad will hit the floor once again on Friday night when Robert Morris comes to Rupp Arena. Football will head down to Nashville for a date with the lowly Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Two blowout victories would be more than welcome…

Now let’s dive into the news and notes you need to know to start your day.

Aamil Wganer makes decision

Aamil Wagner, a four-star class of 2022 offensive tackle out of Dayton, OH, is set to announce his college decision today around 2:00 p.m. EST on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder is down to just five schools: Kentucky, Penn State, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Maryland. UK associate head coach Vince Marrow has been the lead recruiter for Wagner and the ‘Cats appear to be in great shape to receive a commitment.

“I think the whole atmosphere with Coach Stoops and Coach Marrow have done a great job of making it not just about football but a family-type atmosphere. I think that helps a lot,” Wagner’s head coach at Wayne High School, Roosevelt Mukes, told KSR on Wednesday about Wagner’s interest in UK. “The fact that his brother played wide receiver there so he’s familiar with the staff and how they took care of his brother when he was playing there.”

Wagner is ranked by On3 as a consensus top 150 prospect in his class. He would immediately become Kentucky’s second-best commit behind five-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin if he picks the ‘Cats.

Let’s go get a Yahtzee.

MBB and WBB Recruits signing NLI

Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period, meaning high school prospects could officially put pen to paper and make their commitments official.

Kentucky Men’s Basketball went four for four with signed National Letters of Intent, as all of Shaedon Sharpe, Chris Livingston, Cason Wallace, and Skyy Clark all signed with the Wildcats. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall player from the class of 2022, will enroll early at Kentucky and join the team in the second semester.

The good news surrounding Sharpe is it doesn’t sound like he’s going to be eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft. But the even better news? He could still potentially play this season. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim has the scoop on how possible that actually is.

“His mindset is just to go there and get ready, “If Coach (Cal) says, “I need you to play,” he’s going to play,” Sharpe’s mentor Dwayne Washington told KSR. “He’s not going out there to play, he’s going out there to practice, but that can change at any moment.”

As for Kyra Elzy and Kentucky WBB, three of the Wildcats’ four commits signed their NLI on Wednesday: four-stars Tionna Herron and Saniah Tyler along with Kentucky native Cassidy Rowe. The lone commit who did not sign was Anderson County four-star Amiya Jenkins, who chose the ‘Cats back in October.

KSR is hearing that Jenkins does intend on signing her NLI by the end of the week.

KSR is heading to Somerset

The Kroger KSR Game of the Week will feature the 10-1 Southwestern Warriors hosting crosstown rival Pulaski County. These two teams matched up in the regular season when the Warriors defeated the Maroons 42-14. Friday will be a contrast in offensive styles. Southwestern is 5A’s top-ranked running team. Pulaski County leads the classification in passing.

We’ll see you all there.

Volleyball SWEEP

The no. 7 Kentucky Volleyball team took care of the first of its three games this week, smashing Georgia three sets to none in a game they never trailed. After splitting games at South Carolina last weekend and dropping two spots in the rankings as a result, the ‘Cats came out Wednesday with a reminder that they’re still the top dogs in the SEC.

KSR’s volleyball beat writer Alex Weber has a full recap from the win right here.

