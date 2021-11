It's been more than 10 years since Electronic Arts released a new entry in its Fight Night franchise, but it seems that the wait might be nearing an end! According to sources for Video Games Chronicle, the beloved boxing series will step back into the ring sometime in the future. Before fans get too excited, it seems that it might be a bit of a wait. According to an email shown to VGC, EA has paused development on the new Fight Night game so that it can prioritize UFC 5 first, and make sure that players get quality experiences from both.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO