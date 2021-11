When you arrive at the airport a Pan-Lantic Construction van speeds away. Close in on the hangar that holds the Cessna and some Colombians who are protecting it will attack. After you have killed them, he will go into the hangar to find out that the plates are not there. You then need to head over to the construction site. Fight your way into the construction site and make his way to the lift. All routes to Shoreline Vale are now open to you. Take the bridge to Shoreside Vale and follow the radar to the hangars behind the airport dome (smash through the security arm). The red icon will lead you to a green hangar. Pull around to the front of the open hangar and you'll see a van pull away. Park a fair distance from the open hangar doors and use a sniper rifle to clear out the riff-raff. Aim for explosive barrels to speed up the job. Enter the Dodo in the hangar and you'll discover that the package is gone. Outside the hangar, inspect the black Pan-Lantic van. Head back to Staunton Island following the pink icon to the construction site in Fort Staunton. Enter the construction site through the open gate on the east side. Use the upper level of the tower closest to the blue walled structure as a vantage point to snipe the Colombians within the blue walled area (after clearing the tower of the inhabitant -of course). After sniping all you can snipe, infiltrate the blue walled structure very carefully. Head through the main entrance after sniping the ones in view and then take out the remaining Colombian Cartel as you make your way to the elevator. The cinematic helps put the pieces of the plot together. Once the cinematic ends you'll see a Yakuza Stinger and some guards near the construction site. Don't fear them, they're on your side; take the car and head to Donald Love's. Follow the pink icon to the underground garage to end the mission. Grand Theft Aero - 0:00 Airport - 2:35 Get to the plane - 3:30 Time to move - 3:53 Take them out - 5:50 Take the lift - 9:02 Deliver the package - 11:00 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/

