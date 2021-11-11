CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inflation squeeze hitting U.S. consumers right before holiday season

fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the holiday season fast approaching, prices on seasonal staples...

www.fox29.com

MySanAntonio

Inflation set to spoil holidays for struggling U.S. families

Retailers are forecasting a record holiday spending season. But for one in ten Americans, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years will dampen the Christmas spirit. Inflation is especially taking a toll on lower-income families, who spend roughly a third of their earnings on essentials like food and energy. It's eating into recent wage increases, and the timing couldn't be worse after federal pandemic relief expired for about 7.5 million people.
BUSINESS
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Meat prices are soaring as inflation bites U.S. consumers

Meatless Mondays could soon be followed by Tofu Tuesdays, at least among more frugal shoppers. Americans with an eye on the rising cost of groceries may want to curtail their purchases of animal protein, which have collectively notched double-digit price hikes over the past year. Since October of 2020, the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation

Stock index futures are pointing to a higher open as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill. Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to meet with President XI Jinping of China on Tuesday to discuss tariffs and supply chain issues. However, last week’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment report hit a decade low. Inflation is hurting consumers and slowing the recovery in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
CBS News

U.S. inflation hits 30-year high

Last month, prices increased at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies struggle with supply chain issues and a labor shortage. Americans are now paying more for homes, food, fuel, medical care and many other goods and services. Anna Werner takes a look.
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Emailers, Unwrap This: Consumers Plan To Use Their Phones, Apps To Shop This Holiday Season

Marketers who have not designed their emails for mobile may be in for trouble this holiday season. In the U.S, 44% of consumers plan to shop by mobile. And 28% will use their phones to access the retailer’s app. And globally, 47% expect to do three-quarters or their marketing by smartphone and 48% online, according to a study by Airship in partnership with Sapio Research.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Higher Prices, Fewer Choices to Define Holiday

Shipping costs have added more than $220 billion to retailer’s spend this fall, while out of stocks are still on the rise. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
spectrumlocalnews.com

A look at small business and consumer confidence ahead of holiday season

As price inflation continues to rise, consumer and small business confidence in the economy is dropping. Tim Boyum talks with professor Martin Kifer of the High Point University Poll and William Dunkelberg, chief economist for NFIB, about the latest trends they are seeing.
BUSINESS
Virginian-Pilot

Hampton Roads consumers to feel price pinch at supermarkets this holiday season

Hampton Roads consumers will have a lot to be thankful for around the dinner table this Thanksgiving, but it will come with a higher price tag. Jeff Metzger, publisher of Food World, has covered the industry extensively for almost five decades. He said the story the past few months has centered on the shortage of products and increased costs. Metzger said the current situation stems from a ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

