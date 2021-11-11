Inflation squeeze hitting U.S. consumers right before holiday season

Retailers are forecasting a record holiday spending season. But for one in ten Americans, prices rising at the fastest pace in 30 years will dampen the Christmas spirit. Inflation is especially taking a toll on lower-income families, who spend roughly a third of their earnings on essentials like food and energy. It's eating into recent wage increases, and the timing couldn't be worse after federal pandemic relief expired for about 7.5 million people.
Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising -
The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Charitable organizations need help now more than ever. The rising cost of items due to the supply chain delays are really putting a squeeze on how much good they can do in the community, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. Supply Chain Issues: How Are Global Shortages...
Meatless Mondays could soon be followed by Tofu Tuesdays, at least among more frugal shoppers. Americans with an eye on the rising cost of groceries may want to curtail their purchases of animal protein, which have collectively notched double-digit price hikes over the past year. Since October of 2020, the...
Stock index futures are pointing to a higher open as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill. Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to meet with President XI Jinping of China on Tuesday to discuss tariffs and supply chain issues. However, last week’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment report hit a decade low. Inflation is hurting consumers and slowing the recovery in the U.S. and Europe.
Last month, prices increased at the fastest pace in more than 30 years as companies struggle with supply chain issues and a labor shortage. Americans are now paying more for homes, food, fuel, medical care and many other goods and services. Anna Werner takes a look.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Consumer inflation surged in October, new reports detail it as the fastest increase in 31 years. “The vast majority of prices are going up in the economy and that’s when people really start to notice and really start to feel it,” said Phil Dean, a senior economist at […]
Marketers who have not designed their emails for mobile may be in for trouble this holiday season. In the U.S, 44% of consumers plan to shop by mobile. And 28% will use their phones to access the retailer’s app. And globally, 47% expect to do three-quarters or their marketing by smartphone and 48% online, according to a study by Airship in partnership with Sapio Research.
Jharonne Martis, director of consumer spending at Refinitiv, joined Wake Up With Cheddar's Brad Smith to break down positive earnings results from Home Depot and Walmart. Martis also discussed what October's retail sales data means for the upcoming holiday season.
Shipping costs have added more than $220 billion to retailer’s spend this fall, while out of stocks are still on the rise.
As price inflation continues to rise, consumer and small business confidence in the economy is dropping. Tim Boyum talks with professor Martin Kifer of the High Point University Poll and William Dunkelberg, chief economist for NFIB, about the latest trends they are seeing.
Hampton Roads consumers will have a lot to be thankful for around the dinner table this Thanksgiving, but it will come with a higher price tag. Jeff Metzger, publisher of Food World, has covered the industry extensively for almost five decades. He said the story the past few months has centered on the shortage of products and increased costs. Metzger said the current situation stems from a ...
Of 14 major cities reporting October data, consumer prices climbed 5.6% in the Philadelphia area, according to the Labor Department. POLL: Rising Inflation and Personal Spending Woes Continue -- Have...
"This holiday season, sweaters are nice but what people really want is a warm embrace from family or loved ones," said Mike Daher, a vice president at Deloitte. AAA predicts this Thanksgiving will see travel volume rise to within 5% of 2019 levels, with some 53.4 million people taking to the air, roads and rails.
The highest annual U.S. inflation rate in almost 31 years reverberated across financial markets and in the minds of Americans this week, damaging consumer sentiment, leaving many traders flummoxed, and causing one financial firm to warn that the proverbial “genie is out of the bottle.”. Signs of growing inflation worries...
