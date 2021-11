AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Vermont

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Vermont using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Erika J Mitchell // Shutterstock

#14. Chittenden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (6,567 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 382

--- Korean War: 707

--- Vietnam era: 2,887

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,280

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,311

Jd4508 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Addison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.2% (1,583 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 124

--- Korean War: 244

--- Vietnam era: 829

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 199

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 187

Stevage // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lamoille County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (1,137 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 60

--- Korean War: 58

--- Vietnam era: 543

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 273

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 203

Justin.A.Wilcox // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (2,674 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 121

--- Korean War: 265

--- Vietnam era: 1,145

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 608

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 535

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Windham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (2,140 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 142

--- Korean War: 269

--- Vietnam era: 1,221

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 329

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 179

Mfwills // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Grand Isle County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (358 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 18

--- Korean War: 17

--- Vietnam era: 216

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 74

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 33

Pixabay

#8. Bennington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (1,809 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 187

--- Korean War: 247

--- Vietnam era: 958

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 253

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 164

j_m_d_imagery // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Windsor County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (2,857 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 161

--- Korean War: 446

--- Vietnam era: 1,488

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 439

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 323

Gerald Hann // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (2,453 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 100

--- Korean War: 202

--- Vietnam era: 924

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 667

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 560

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Rutland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (3,169 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 187

--- Korean War: 384

--- Vietnam era: 1,600

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 587

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 411

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Caledonia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (1,703 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 74

--- Korean War: 109

--- Vietnam era: 892

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 302

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 326

Agedgeek // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Orange County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (1,735 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 52

--- Korean War: 202

--- Vietnam era: 833

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 336

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 312

Mwparenteau // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Orleans County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (1,612 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 38

--- Korean War: 130

--- Vietnam era: 785

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 393

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 266

AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (505 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 88

--- Vietnam era: 291

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 58

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 57