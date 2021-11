Michel Rathwell//Flickr

Counties with the most veterans in Wyoming

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#23. Teton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (928 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 63

--- Korean War: 50

--- Vietnam era: 463

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 189

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 163

#22. Niobrara County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (110 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 44

--- Vietnam era: 35

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 24

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7

#21. Albany County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (1,981 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 31

--- Korean War: 103

--- Vietnam era: 864

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 376

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 607

#20. Carbon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (768 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 83

--- Vietnam era: 313

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 177

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 195

#19. Uinta County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (979 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 8

--- Korean War: 81

--- Vietnam era: 451

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 304

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 135

#18. Sweetwater County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (2,383 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 69

--- Korean War: 171

--- Vietnam era: 1,016

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 582

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 545

#17. Campbell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (2,625 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 86

--- Vietnam era: 877

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 674

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 972

#16. Goshen County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (907 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 8

--- Korean War: 187

--- Vietnam era: 420

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 167

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 125

#15. Fremont County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (2,541 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 36

--- Korean War: 189

--- Vietnam era: 1,198

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 597

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 521

#14. Natrona County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (5,232 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 208

--- Korean War: 332

--- Vietnam era: 1,973

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,178

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,541

#13. Big Horn County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (764 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 52

--- Korean War: 67

--- Vietnam era: 414

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 110

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 121

#12. Weston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (497 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 16

--- Vietnam era: 243

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 156

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 71

#11. Washakie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (544 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 19

--- Korean War: 32

--- Vietnam era: 263

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 156

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 74

#10. Hot Springs County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (335 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 22

--- Vietnam era: 175

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 103

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 19

#9. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (1,274 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 89

--- Korean War: 226

--- Vietnam era: 731

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 113

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 115

#8. Platte County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (636 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 10

--- Korean War: 75

--- Vietnam era: 312

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 153

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 86

#7. Park County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (2,161 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 72

--- Korean War: 134

--- Vietnam era: 1,148

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 412

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 395

#6. Sheridan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,227 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 118

--- Korean War: 205

--- Vietnam era: 1,143

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 329

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 432

#5. Johnson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.5% (628 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2

--- Korean War: 180

--- Vietnam era: 312

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 77

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 57

#4. Sublette County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (757 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 44

--- Vietnam era: 445

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 162

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 106

#3. Converse County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.0% (1,153 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 8

--- Korean War: 50

--- Vietnam era: 600

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 248

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 247

#2. Crook County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.0% (678 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2

--- Korean War: 68

--- Vietnam era: 320

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 144

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 144

#1. Laramie County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 14.5% (10,552 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 114

--- Korean War: 585

--- Vietnam era: 3,110

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,362

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,381