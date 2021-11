Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Alabama

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crenshaw County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (593 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 52

--- Vietnam era: 319

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 116

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 106

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Butler County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (886 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 33

--- Korean War: 91

--- Vietnam era: 445

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 171

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 146

Canva

#48. Greene County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (375 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 58

--- Vietnam era: 165

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 13

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 139

Canva

#47. Winston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (1,098 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 22

--- Korean War: 161

--- Vietnam era: 539

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 171

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 205

Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Pike County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (1,619 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 61

--- Korean War: 108

--- Vietnam era: 723

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 343

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 384

Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Jackson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (2,479 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 52

--- Korean War: 340

--- Vietnam era: 1,225

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 422

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 440

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Barbour County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (1,224 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 45

--- Korean War: 101

--- Vietnam era: 644

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 225

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 209

M Floyd // Flickr

#43. Jefferson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (31,161 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,221

--- Korean War: 3,050

--- Vietnam era: 13,160

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,833

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,897

Canva

#42. Escambia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (1,798 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 13

--- Korean War: 241

--- Vietnam era: 792

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 475

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 277

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hale County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (714 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 7

--- Korean War: 42

--- Vietnam era: 280

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 121

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 264

Canva

#40. Chilton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (2,119 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 167

--- Vietnam era: 1,003

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 555

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 364

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Blount County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (2,815 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 78

--- Korean War: 317

--- Vietnam era: 1,242

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 520

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 658

Public Domain

#38. Pickens County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (1,039 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 135

--- Vietnam era: 391

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 289

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 207

Canva

#37. Walker County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (3,236 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 65

--- Korean War: 369

--- Vietnam era: 1,758

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 525

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 519

Wayne James // Shutterstock

#36. Lauderdale County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (5,056 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 171

--- Korean War: 588

--- Vietnam era: 2,170

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 989

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,138

RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Choctaw County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (708 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 71

--- Vietnam era: 296

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 203

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 124

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Tallapoosa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (2,203 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 73

--- Korean War: 292

--- Vietnam era: 993

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 579

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 266

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (1,144 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 33

--- Korean War: 119

--- Vietnam era: 372

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 350

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 270

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Chambers County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (1,848 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 40

--- Korean War: 43

--- Vietnam era: 1,021

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 297

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 447

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Randolph County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (1,243 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 18

--- Korean War: 113

--- Vietnam era: 679

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 206

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 227

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Shelby County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (11,391 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 285

--- Korean War: 986

--- Vietnam era: 4,271

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,132

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,717

Canva

#29. Bibb County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (1,273 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 54

--- Korean War: 89

--- Vietnam era: 521

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 364

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 245

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Cherokee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.1% (1,474 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 50

--- Korean War: 104

--- Vietnam era: 887

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 279

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 154

Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Colbert County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (3,101 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 69

--- Korean War: 433

--- Vietnam era: 1,278

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 659

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 662

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (923 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 61

--- Vietnam era: 354

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 352

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 156

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cullman County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (4,646 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 55

--- Korean War: 329

--- Vietnam era: 2,047

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,194

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,021

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Talladega County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (4,595 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 213

--- Korean War: 279

--- Vietnam era: 2,256

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,126

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 721

MPearsallArt // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (6,758 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 247

--- Korean War: 619

--- Vietnam era: 2,646

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,645

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,601

Library of Congress

#22. Lee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (9,315 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 116

--- Korean War: 705

--- Vietnam era: 2,984

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,985

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,525

Canva

#21. Marshall County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.5% (5,362 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 159

--- Korean War: 462

--- Vietnam era: 2,444

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,241

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,056

Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#20. St. Clair County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (5,140 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 160

--- Korean War: 494

--- Vietnam era: 2,546

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 905

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,035

Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Etowah County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (6,110 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 178

--- Korean War: 605

--- Vietnam era: 2,549

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,382

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,396

Canva

#18. Fayette County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (993 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 36

--- Korean War: 98

--- Vietnam era: 508

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 187

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 164

Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#17. Mobile County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (24,848 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 639

--- Korean War: 1,834

--- Vietnam era: 10,649

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,284

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,442

Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#16. Macon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (1,229 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 83

--- Vietnam era: 627

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 241

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 261

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Henry County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (1,091 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 64

--- Vietnam era: 525

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 234

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 257

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Covington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (2,456 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 71

--- Korean War: 282

--- Vietnam era: 1,270

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 464

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 369

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Coosa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (761 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 32

--- Korean War: 52

--- Vietnam era: 283

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 221

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 173

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Limestone County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (6,608 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 94

--- Korean War: 353

--- Vietnam era: 2,311

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,229

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,621

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Houston County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (7,269 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 134

--- Korean War: 512

--- Vietnam era: 2,889

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,082

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,652

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Calhoun County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (8,516 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 160

--- Korean War: 399

--- Vietnam era: 4,036

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,089

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,832

Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#9. Montgomery County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.7% (16,725 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 251

--- Korean War: 1,085

--- Vietnam era: 5,622

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,331

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,436

Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Geneva County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.9% (2,247 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 45

--- Korean War: 188

--- Vietnam era: 855

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 636

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 523

Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Baldwin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.1% (18,510 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 468

--- Korean War: 1,549

--- Vietnam era: 8,360

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,391

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,742

Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Elmore County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.2% (6,983 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 79

--- Korean War: 456

--- Vietnam era: 2,048

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,388

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,012

Pixabay

#5. Madison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.0% (33,810 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 638

--- Korean War: 2,144

--- Vietnam era: 10,101

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 11,335

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,592

Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Autauga County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.0% (6,245 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 221

--- Korean War: 378

--- Vietnam era: 1,681

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,977

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,988

Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Russell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.3% (6,482 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 13

--- Korean War: 340

--- Vietnam era: 1,474

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,061

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,594

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Dale County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 17.3% (6,114 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 58

--- Korean War: 271

--- Vietnam era: 1,952

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,978

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,855

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Coffee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 19.3% (7,406 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 99

--- Korean War: 315

--- Vietnam era: 1,823

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,703

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,466

