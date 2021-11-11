A hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way (Sacramento, CA) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, a male pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at around 9:45 p.m.

