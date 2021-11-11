CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

A hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way (Sacramento, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jPtmx_0ctXxglW00
A hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way (Sacramento, CA)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday night, a male pedestrian was killed after getting struck by a vehicle on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash took place at around 9:45 p.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A hit-and-run crash took the life of a pedestrian on Marconi Avenue and Becerra Way

November 11, 2021

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
Nationwide Report

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 880 (Oakland, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, one person died after getting struck by a vehicle on Interstate 880. As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of southbound I-880 lanes, north of the 7th Street off-ramp just after 6:30 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian crash.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler who died after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)

Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler who died after a hit-and-run accident in Santa Monica (Santa Monica, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 58-year-old Paul Sigler as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on a Santa Monica street in an apparent hit-and-run and then hit by another vehicle while he was down in the street.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old Cassandra Welch and a 9-month-old infant injured after a crash in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Monday morning, a traffic collision in Kennewick hospitalized 22-year-old Cassandra Welch and a 9-month-old child. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place near the Blue Bridge just after 1 a.m. The early reports indicated that Cassandra Welch, from West Richland, was traveling eastbound on State Route 240, on the ramp to northbound SR 395.
KENNEWICK, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy