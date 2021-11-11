CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Counties with the most veterans in Arizona

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360XPm_0ctXxd7L00
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

Counties with the most veterans in Arizona

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vigUe_0ctXxd7L00
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Apache County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (2,542 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 92
--- Korean War: 167
--- Vietnam era: 1,421
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 436
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 426

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bU4Gv_0ctXxd7L00
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Santa Cruz County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (1,668 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 61
--- Korean War: 269
--- Vietnam era: 500
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 494
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 344

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nMlTE_0ctXxd7L00
HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#13. Coconino County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,303 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 216
--- Korean War: 376
--- Vietnam era: 2,655
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,564
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,492

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dsz7T_0ctXxd7L00
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Graham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (1,604 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 67
--- Korean War: 145
--- Vietnam era: 647
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 402
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 343

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY7Kz_0ctXxd7L00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Maricopa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (218,699 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 8,349
--- Korean War: 20,864
--- Vietnam era: 90,754
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 52,154
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 46,578

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DnZc4_0ctXxd7L00
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Navajo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (5,707 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 185
--- Korean War: 588
--- Vietnam era: 2,886
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,131
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 917

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qfdct_0ctXxd7L00
Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Greenlee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (549 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 4
--- Korean War: 68
--- Vietnam era: 185
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 134
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 158

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OW5XW_0ctXxd7L00
zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pinal County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (30,925 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 609
--- Korean War: 2,897
--- Vietnam era: 13,971
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,085
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,363

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6P0H_0ctXxd7L00
Ken L. // Flickr

#7. Yuma County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (14,660 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 447
--- Korean War: 1,871
--- Vietnam era: 4,648
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,241
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GVKL_0ctXxd7L00
Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Gila County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (4,252 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 155
--- Korean War: 722
--- Vietnam era: 2,586
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 503
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 286

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rh4JA_0ctXxd7L00
Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#5. Pima County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (79,926 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,872
--- Korean War: 7,600
--- Vietnam era: 31,790
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 19,209
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 18,455

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zR86q_0ctXxd7L00
United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#4. La Paz County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (1,784 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 27
--- Korean War: 560
--- Vietnam era: 989
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 92
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 116

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cc7yU_0ctXxd7L00
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#3. Yavapai County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.4% (21,672 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,230
--- Korean War: 2,497
--- Vietnam era: 12,004
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,992
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,949

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01WQNl_0ctXxd7L00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#2. Mohave County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (19,787 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 881
--- Korean War: 2,784
--- Vietnam era: 11,080
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,868
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,174

Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#1. Cochise County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 19.9% (18,882 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 369
--- Korean War: 1,257
--- Vietnam era: 6,740
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,822
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,694

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Arizona, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
tucson.com

COVID cases rising faster in Arizona than in most states

COVID-19 cases in Arizona and Pima County have continued to break into an upward trend. Average daily cases have risen faster in Arizona than the wide majority of states over the previous two weeks, ranking in the top seven states across the country. This is according to data compiled by the New York Times as of Nov. 5.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Pearl Harbor survivor honoured in Arizona ahead of Veterans Day

A US veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces during the Second World War has been honoured at an event in Arizona, ahead of Veterans Day taking place on Thursday. Jack Holder, 99, shared his experiences as a soldier during the Veterans Memorial Gala on Sunday, which took place in Scottsdale. Holder was on duty on Ford Island when the attack on the Harbor took place, which killed more than 2,400 Americans. The author and speaker has also made headlines for his plea to receive cards from around the world for his 100th birthday in December.
MILITARY
knau.org

ASU study finds 1 in 5 suicide victims in Arizona were veterans

A five-year study conducted by researchers at Arizona State University shows that between 2015 and 2019, one in five suicide victims in the state were veterans. The study was released this week by the ASU Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety. Researchers analyzed multiple data sets, including death certificates...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 7 in U.S. for most registered electric vehicles

For every 1,000 Arizona residents, there are four electric vehicles registered in the state, according to government data. Arizona ranks seventh in the country for most registered electric vehicles, with 28,770 as of June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. The state is also...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Real estate company offers house hunt help for Arizona veterans

PHOENIX (3 On Your Side) - Tech-based real estate company, Homie, wants to help veterans find a home sweet home. “As we’ve seen in Arizona, the median home price continues to skyrocket, and so, as a result, a lot of families are being priced out of homeownership and we’re seeing a similar effect in the rental market as well,” said Elias Benjelloun, the social impact manager at Homie.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Era#Gulf War#Korean War#American#2019 Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Elnogalense#Graham County Percent
1011now.com

Lancaster County Veterans Services providing support for veterans

Lancaster County officials said they will see nearly a $600,000 increase to their yearly budget and hope to use the money fund highway projects. NE state senators depart for trip to Africa for hike, humanitarian work. Updated: 14 hours ago. The group will spend about two weeks in Africa. They’ve...
NEBRASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Best Benefits For Veterans

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, these include disability compensation,  pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training,  Small Business Administration loans, counseling, and burials. The number of people eligible for these benefits is […]
MILITARY
AZFamily

New study says Arizona wastes most food in nation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In a new study published by LawnStarter, data collection showed Arizona ranked first for the most food wasted in the nation. According to the data, Arizona ranked first in highest share of food wasted and lowest share of recycled food. Rounding out the other worst states in both categories were North Dakota, Nevada and New Mexico. The data was found by comparing the 50 states' food waste, how much of the food was repurposed and what measures are in place to reduce food loss.
ARIZONA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
pinalcentral.com

FBI removes Arizona man from most wanted fugitive list

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale man accused of killing his wife and two young children and then setting their house on fire in April 2001 has been removed from the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List, the agency announced Wednesday. The FBI Phoenix Field Office said that although Robert William...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy