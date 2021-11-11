Counties with the most veterans in Arizona
Counties with the most veterans in Arizona
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
#15. Apache County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (2,542 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 92
--- Korean War: 167
--- Vietnam era: 1,421
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 436
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 426
#14. Santa Cruz County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (1,668 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 61
--- Korean War: 269
--- Vietnam era: 500
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 494
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 344
#13. Coconino County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,303 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 216
--- Korean War: 376
--- Vietnam era: 2,655
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,564
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,492
#12. Graham County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (1,604 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 67
--- Korean War: 145
--- Vietnam era: 647
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 402
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 343
#11. Maricopa County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (218,699 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 8,349
--- Korean War: 20,864
--- Vietnam era: 90,754
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 52,154
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 46,578
#10. Navajo County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (5,707 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 185
--- Korean War: 588
--- Vietnam era: 2,886
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,131
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 917
#9. Greenlee County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (549 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 4
--- Korean War: 68
--- Vietnam era: 185
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 134
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 158
#8. Pinal County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (30,925 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 609
--- Korean War: 2,897
--- Vietnam era: 13,971
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,085
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,363
#7. Yuma County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (14,660 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 447
--- Korean War: 1,871
--- Vietnam era: 4,648
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,241
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,453
#6. Gila County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (4,252 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 155
--- Korean War: 722
--- Vietnam era: 2,586
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 503
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 286
#5. Pima County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (79,926 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,872
--- Korean War: 7,600
--- Vietnam era: 31,790
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 19,209
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 18,455
#4. La Paz County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (1,784 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 27
--- Korean War: 560
--- Vietnam era: 989
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 92
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 116
#3. Yavapai County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.4% (21,672 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,230
--- Korean War: 2,497
--- Vietnam era: 12,004
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,992
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,949
#2. Mohave County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (19,787 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 881
--- Korean War: 2,784
--- Vietnam era: 11,080
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,868
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,174
#1. Cochise County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 19.9% (18,882 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 369
--- Korean War: 1,257
--- Vietnam era: 6,740
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,822
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,694
