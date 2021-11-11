Clay Gilliland // Flickr

Counties with the most veterans in Arizona

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#15. Apache County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (2,542 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 92

--- Korean War: 167

--- Vietnam era: 1,421

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 436

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 426

#14. Santa Cruz County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (1,668 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 61

--- Korean War: 269

--- Vietnam era: 500

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 494

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 344

#13. Coconino County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,303 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 216

--- Korean War: 376

--- Vietnam era: 2,655

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,564

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,492

#12. Graham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (1,604 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 67

--- Korean War: 145

--- Vietnam era: 647

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 402

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 343

#11. Maricopa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (218,699 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 8,349

--- Korean War: 20,864

--- Vietnam era: 90,754

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 52,154

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 46,578

#10. Navajo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (5,707 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 185

--- Korean War: 588

--- Vietnam era: 2,886

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,131

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 917

#9. Greenlee County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (549 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 4

--- Korean War: 68

--- Vietnam era: 185

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 134

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 158

#8. Pinal County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (30,925 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 609

--- Korean War: 2,897

--- Vietnam era: 13,971

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,085

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,363

#7. Yuma County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (14,660 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 447

--- Korean War: 1,871

--- Vietnam era: 4,648

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,241

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,453

#6. Gila County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (4,252 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 155

--- Korean War: 722

--- Vietnam era: 2,586

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 503

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 286

#5. Pima County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (79,926 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,872

--- Korean War: 7,600

--- Vietnam era: 31,790

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 19,209

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 18,455

#4. La Paz County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.3% (1,784 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 27

--- Korean War: 560

--- Vietnam era: 989

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 92

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 116

#3. Yavapai County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.4% (21,672 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,230

--- Korean War: 2,497

--- Vietnam era: 12,004

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,992

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,949

#2. Mohave County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (19,787 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 881

--- Korean War: 2,784

--- Vietnam era: 11,080

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,868

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,174

#1. Cochise County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 19.9% (18,882 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 369

--- Korean War: 1,257

--- Vietnam era: 6,740

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,822

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,694

