U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in California

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Recipes from California

Canva

#50. Tulare County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.8% (12,095 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 421

--- Korean War: 1,116

--- Vietnam era: 5,281

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,306

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,971

Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Yolo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.9% (6,712 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 320

--- Korean War: 835

--- Vietnam era: 2,482

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,533

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,542

Kglavin // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Marin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.0% (8,225 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 722

--- Korean War: 1,188

--- Vietnam era: 4,377

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 802

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,136

Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Merced County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.1% (7,843 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 332

--- Korean War: 866

--- Vietnam era: 3,880

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,411

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,354

MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Contra Costa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.3% (37,981 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,744

--- Korean War: 4,713

--- Vietnam era: 17,286

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,520

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,718

You may also like: Where people in California are moving to most

Public Domain

#45. Madera County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.3% (4,866 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 196

--- Korean War: 651

--- Vietnam era: 2,620

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 551

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 848

Public Domain

#44. Stanislaus County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.3% (17,143 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 705

--- Korean War: 1,592

--- Vietnam era: 8,126

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,119

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,601

CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Colusa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (679 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 72

--- Vietnam era: 378

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 112

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 92

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#42. Fresno County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (31,046 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,591

--- Korean War: 3,333

--- Vietnam era: 12,877

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,705

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,540

LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#41. San Joaquin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (24,233 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 926

--- Korean War: 2,137

--- Vietnam era: 11,136

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,323

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,711

You may also like: Do you know California's official state symbols?

Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Alpine County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (38 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 2

--- Vietnam era: 34

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 0

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#39. Monterey County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.7% (14,788 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 764

--- Korean War: 1,488

--- Vietnam era: 6,616

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,792

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,128

Canva

#38. San Bernardino County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (76,616 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,409

--- Korean War: 6,325

--- Vietnam era: 32,826

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 16,432

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 18,624

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#37. Kern County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (31,325 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,001

--- Korean War: 2,923

--- Vietnam era: 12,045

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,478

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,878

Stan Shebs // Wikicommons

#36. Napa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (5,949 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 542

--- Korean War: 856

--- Vietnam era: 2,857

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 924

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 770

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in California

Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#35. San Benito County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (2,411 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 97

--- Korean War: 274

--- Vietnam era: 1,063

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 384

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 593

Canva

#34. Ventura County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (35,259 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,778

--- Korean War: 3,854

--- Vietnam era: 15,635

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 6,583

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,409

Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#33. Sonoma County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (21,828 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,014

--- Korean War: 2,331

--- Vietnam era: 11,056

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,837

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,590

Pixabay

#32. Santa Barbara County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (19,077 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,085

--- Korean War: 2,701

--- Vietnam era: 7,436

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,529

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,326

Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Glenn County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (1,161 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 52

--- Korean War: 175

--- Vietnam era: 554

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 186

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 194

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in California

clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Mono County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (657 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 29

--- Korean War: 34

--- Vietnam era: 140

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 192

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 262

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Humboldt County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.9% (6,422 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 454

--- Korean War: 689

--- Vietnam era: 3,251

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 890

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,138

Canva

#28. Sacramento County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.9% (68,275 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 3,280

--- Korean War: 6,723

--- Vietnam era: 29,197

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 14,512

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 14,563

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#27. Riverside County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (110,032 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 4,439

--- Korean War: 10,825

--- Vietnam era: 40,573

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 26,044

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 28,151

Basar // Wikicommons

#26. San Luis Obispo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.2% (14,327 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 781

--- Korean War: 1,957

--- Vietnam era: 7,449

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,101

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,039

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in California, according to Tripadvisor

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lassen County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (1,663 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 164

--- Vietnam era: 724

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 392

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 353

Canva

#24. Butte County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.7% (12,124 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 763

--- Korean War: 1,415

--- Vietnam era: 6,136

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,029

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,781

Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mendocino County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (4,706 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 278

--- Korean War: 484

--- Vietnam era: 2,770

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 673

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 501

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tehama County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.9% (3,355 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 158

--- Korean War: 466

--- Vietnam era: 1,881

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 563

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 287

DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#21. El Dorado County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (11,027 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 510

--- Korean War: 1,432

--- Vietnam era: 5,875

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,027

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,183

You may also like: States sending the most people to California

Canva

#20. Del Norte County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (1,642 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 100

--- Korean War: 251

--- Vietnam era: 878

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 291

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 122

Doug Olson // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Placer County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (22,754 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,121

--- Korean War: 2,840

--- Vietnam era: 10,400

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,634

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,759

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#18. Sutter County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.7% (5,423 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 214

--- Korean War: 491

--- Vietnam era: 1,929

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,284

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,505

Canva

#17. Sierra County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (201 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2

--- Korean War: 12

--- Vietnam era: 140

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 42

Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Modoc County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.9% (565 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 45

--- Korean War: 41

--- Vietnam era: 391

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 75

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 13

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in California

EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Mariposa County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (1,176 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 52

--- Korean War: 166

--- Vietnam era: 688

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 122

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 148

Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Nevada County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (6,663 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 549

--- Korean War: 889

--- Vietnam era: 3,373

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,056

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 796

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#13. Shasta County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (11,513 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 460

--- Korean War: 1,457

--- Vietnam era: 5,869

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,575

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,152

Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Inyo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (1,194 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 86

--- Korean War: 209

--- Vietnam era: 601

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 102

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 196

CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lake County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (4,285 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 232

--- Korean War: 465

--- Vietnam era: 2,580

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 589

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 419

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in California, according to Tripadvisor

SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (214,911 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 7,091

--- Korean War: 15,543

--- Vietnam era: 66,360

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 58,025

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 67,892

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Trinity County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (942 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 137

--- Vietnam era: 588

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 99

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 97

Canva

#8. Calaveras County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (3,431 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 264

--- Korean War: 447

--- Vietnam era: 1,896

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 496

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 328

Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Siskiyou County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (3,163 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 83

--- Korean War: 418

--- Vietnam era: 1,822

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 488

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 352

Canva

#6. Solano County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (31,317 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 776

--- Korean War: 2,150

--- Vietnam era: 12,473

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8,572

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 7,346

You may also like: Best places to retire in California

Armona // Wikicommons

#5. Kings County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (9,915 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 134

--- Korean War: 424

--- Vietnam era: 2,470

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,930

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,957

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Amador County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (3,280 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 177

--- Korean War: 383

--- Vietnam era: 1,738

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 443

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 539

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tuolumne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (4,556 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 280

--- Korean War: 606

--- Vietnam era: 2,243

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 631

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 796

Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Plumas County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.6% (1,641 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 62

--- Korean War: 166

--- Vietnam era: 961

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 217

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 235

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Yuba County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.9% (5,859 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 176

--- Korean War: 432

--- Vietnam era: 1,888

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,478

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,885

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in California