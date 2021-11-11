CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Harris and Macron sidestep submarine rift in talks

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278VRs_0ctXxbLt00


PARIS — Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron covered plenty of ground during a two-hour meeting on Wednesday but avoided the elephant in the room: France's anger over the United States’s role in scuttling its multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia .

“They actually didn’t talk about submarines,” a senior administration official told reporters on a call Thursday.

FRANCE FUMES AT US-AUSTRALIA NUCLEAR SUBMARINE DEAL

What Harris, who President Joe Biden tapped to sort out the U.S.'s own border issues, did discuss with Macron was migration issues in Eastern Europe. There, Belarus has shuttled migrants into Poland, Latvia, and Ukraine in what the U.S. and Europe have described as a “hybrid attack” against European democracies.

“It came up in the context of a broader and quite extensive discussion” about Central Europe and Ukraine, the senior official said.

A National Security Council official said Wednesday that Washington was preparing “follow-up sanctions” to hold Belarus leaders accountable for the aggression.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko must understand that his government’s behavior “comes with a price,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, following talks with Biden at the White House.

Harris and Macron also discussed cooperation between the countries in space, a particular interest for the vice president who was tapped earlier this year to lead the National Space Council, along with counterterrorism issues in the Sahel, and Indo-Pacific security.

The vice president told reporters on Thursday that Macron “has expressed his intention to join the Artemis accord,” referring to an American-led effort to put people back on the moon by 2024.

“As the head of the Space Council, I can tell you we're very excited about the prospect of that and the work that we can do together,” she said. Harris declined a question from reporters about U.S. inflation, which hit a 30-year high on Wednesday.

The submarine rift was top of mind for French officials, however, with relations between Paris and Canberra worsening in recent weeks.

The $66 billion contract abandoned by Australia meant losing French jobs in the lead up to Macron’s reelection campaign.

In the wake of the announcement, French officials had described Washington’s deal to share nuclear submarine technology with Australia as “a stab in the back” and as something former President Donald Trump “would do.”

By Wednesday, a White House effort to claw its way back into French favor appeared to be working. Harris and Macron ignored repeated questions from reporters on the issue before and after their sit down.

Harris did not respond to an ask in advance of the meeting of whether she would need to “make amends” for the breach.

“I’m very happy to be in Paris,” she responded.

Later, the French president appeared to laugh under a medical mask in response to a shouted question that asked, “Do you forgive America?”

After meeting with Biden in Rome last week, Macron had told reporters that the countries were working to patch things up.

“We are building the trust again. Trust is like love,” the French leader said before adding, “Declaration is good, but proof is better.”

Biden called the U.S. handling of the matter “clumsy.”

Earlier, Macron said they were looking ahead.

“We clarified together what we had to clarify,” he said in response to a question of whether they had patched up the relationship.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years.”

Harris echoed this forward-looking sentiment in her brief public remarks at the top of the meeting. The vice president called it the start of a “new era” for cooperation between the two nations, including on a broad range of defense and security issues.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Telegraph

White House defends Kamala Harris amid 'rift' with Biden

The White House has defended Kamala Harris amid reports of a deepening rift between Joe Biden and his vice president. Mr Biden's spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, said Ms Harris was a "vital partner" to the US president following extensive reporting of a dysfunctional relationship between the pair as both dropped to record lows in new polling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

'Vice presidents just don't break through.' Why are Kamala Harris' approval ratings lower than Biden's?

WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest poll numbers aren’t just bad, they’re late night comedy-fodder bad. ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel mock-pondered last week how Harris’ job approval rating could be even lower than President Joe Biden’s, when “she basically has nothing to do.”. “It’s like criticizing a backup...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They’ve shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They’ve gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing sincere respect for each other. The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Nuclear Submarine#Latvia#French#European#National Security Council#The European Commission#American#The Space Council
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Macron and Putin call for a ‘de-escalation’ of Belarus border tensions

France’s president Emmanuel Macron had spoken to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin and agreed on a “de-escalation” of tensions on the border.The pair spoke on the phone for almost two hours, and a statement from the Elysee Palace said that “it is our hope that this long conversation will yield results in the coming days”.Putin also promised Macron to “raise the topic” with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.At the same time, Lukashenko and German chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media.The post said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy