Connecticut State

Counties with the most veterans in Connecticut

By Stacker
 5 days ago

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

John9474 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Fairfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.3% (24,212 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,486
--- Korean War: 3,886
--- Vietnam era: 11,101
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,385
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,354

Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hartford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (30,639 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,315
--- Korean War: 4,806
--- Vietnam era: 12,995
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,173
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,350

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. New Haven County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (30,464 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,182
--- Korean War: 4,624
--- Vietnam era: 13,696
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,477
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,485

Canva

#5. Tolland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,983 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 368
--- Korean War: 720
--- Vietnam era: 3,109
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,237
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,549

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (8,127 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 610
--- Korean War: 879
--- Vietnam era: 3,902
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,351
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,385

Canva

#3. Litchfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (9,285 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 760
--- Korean War: 1,338
--- Vietnam era: 4,543
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,408
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,236

Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Windham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (6,557 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 500
--- Korean War: 660
--- Vietnam era: 2,714
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,486
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,197

John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. New London County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (19,983 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 807
--- Korean War: 1,730
--- Vietnam era: 8,005
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,802
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,639

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

