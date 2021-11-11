John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Connecticut

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#8. Fairfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.3% (24,212 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,486

--- Korean War: 3,886

--- Vietnam era: 11,101

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,385

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,354

#7. Hartford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (30,639 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,315

--- Korean War: 4,806

--- Vietnam era: 12,995

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,173

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,350

#6. New Haven County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (30,464 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,182

--- Korean War: 4,624

--- Vietnam era: 13,696

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,477

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,485

#5. Tolland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,983 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 368

--- Korean War: 720

--- Vietnam era: 3,109

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,237

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,549

#4. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (8,127 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 610

--- Korean War: 879

--- Vietnam era: 3,902

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,351

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,385

#3. Litchfield County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (9,285 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 760

--- Korean War: 1,338

--- Vietnam era: 4,543

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,408

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,236

#2. Windham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (6,557 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 500

--- Korean War: 660

--- Vietnam era: 2,714

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,486

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,197

#1. New London County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (19,983 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 807

--- Korean War: 1,730

--- Vietnam era: 8,005

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,802

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,639