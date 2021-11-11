Counties with the most veterans in Connecticut
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
John9474 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Fairfield County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.3% (24,212 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,486
--- Korean War: 3,886
--- Vietnam era: 11,101
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,385
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,354
Ragesoss // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hartford County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (30,639 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,315
--- Korean War: 4,806
--- Vietnam era: 12,995
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,173
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,350
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#6. New Haven County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.5% (30,464 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,182
--- Korean War: 4,624
--- Vietnam era: 13,696
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,477
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 5,485
Canva
#5. Tolland County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (6,983 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 368
--- Korean War: 720
--- Vietnam era: 3,109
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,237
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,549
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Middlesex County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.1% (8,127 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 610
--- Korean War: 879
--- Vietnam era: 3,902
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,351
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,385
Canva
#3. Litchfield County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (9,285 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 760
--- Korean War: 1,338
--- Vietnam era: 4,543
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,408
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,236
Pi.1415926535 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Windham County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (6,557 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 500
--- Korean War: 660
--- Vietnam era: 2,714
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,486
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,197
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#1. New London County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (19,983 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 807
--- Korean War: 1,730
--- Vietnam era: 8,005
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,802
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,639
