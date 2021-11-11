Counties with the most veterans in Hawaii
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
#5. Kalawao County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.1% (2 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 0
--- Korean War: 0
--- Vietnam era: 0
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 0
#4. Kauai County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (3,063 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 187
--- Korean War: 235
--- Vietnam era: 1,724
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 493
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 424
#3. Maui County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (7,223 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 147
--- Korean War: 746
--- Vietnam era: 3,649
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,357
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,324
#2. Hawaii County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (12,692 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 573
--- Korean War: 955
--- Vietnam era: 6,794
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,278
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,092
#1. Honolulu County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.2% (75,029 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,498
--- Korean War: 5,138
--- Vietnam era: 22,511
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 17,709
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 27,173
