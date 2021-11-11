CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Counties with the most veterans in Hawaii

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Edmund Garman // Flickr

Counties with the most veterans in Hawaii

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Hawaii, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rpima_0ctXwsrX00
karendesuyo // Flickr

#5. Kalawao County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.1% (2 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 0
--- Korean War: 0
--- Vietnam era: 0
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 0

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1LL7_0ctXwsrX00
Robert Linsdell // flickr

#4. Kauai County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (3,063 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 187
--- Korean War: 235
--- Vietnam era: 1,724
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 493
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 424

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNzgZ_0ctXwsrX00
pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#3. Maui County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (7,223 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 147
--- Korean War: 746
--- Vietnam era: 3,649
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,357
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,324

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADAWD_0ctXwsrX00
dirkr // Shutterstock

#2. Hawaii County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (12,692 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 573
--- Korean War: 955
--- Vietnam era: 6,794
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,278
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,092

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHLBO_0ctXwsrX00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Honolulu County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.2% (75,029 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,498
--- Korean War: 5,138
--- Vietnam era: 22,511
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 17,709
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 27,173

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Hawaii

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Where people in California are moving to most

The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen. While many of these benefits are federal, state governments also offer residents […]
MILITARY
1011now.com

Lancaster County Veterans Services providing support for veterans

Lancaster County officials said they will see nearly a $600,000 increase to their yearly budget and hope to use the money fund highway projects. NE state senators depart for trip to Africa for hike, humanitarian work. Updated: 14 hours ago. The group will spend about two weeks in Africa. They’ve...
NEBRASKA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii marks Veterans Day with ceremonies, sign waving

Some of WWII’s oldest veterans honored in ceremony at Kaimuki nursing facility. Among those honored at Maunalani Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were four Nisei soldiers — with oldest veteran, Edward Ikuma, being 102 years old. Experts outline challenges prosecutors could face in case against adoptive parents charged with girl’s murder.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Hawaii County, HI
Government
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Hawaii Government
State
Texas State
County
Hawaii County, HI
State
Hawaii State
cbslocal.com

Hillsborough County Honors Veterans At Veterans Memorial Park

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Nearly 98,000 veterans call Hillsborough County home. According to the county, Hillsborough has the largest population of veterans in the state of Florida, and on Thursday, those veterans were honored. Over 200 flags are standing at Veterans Memorial Park, each representing someone who...
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Era#Korean War#Gulf War#American#2019 Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Hawaii County Percent
247wallst.com

This Is the State With the Most Hate Groups

Montana has by far the most hate groups per capita of any state, with 5.55 such groups per million residents. This is more than double the U.S. rate of 2.5 hate groups per million. No other state has even 5.0 groups per million. Montana has six hate groups: two anti-Muslim groups, two white nationalist groups, a racist skinhead organization and a chapter of the Proud Boys.
POLITICS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
kmrskkok.com

VA Adds 3 Disabilities to List of Those Caused by Agent Orange in Vietnam

In the last few years, the VA Health Systems have added three disabilities to the list of ailments considered to have been caused by Agent Orange, the herbicide weaponized during the Vietnam War. Stevens and Pope Counties Veteran Service Officer Hugh Reimers detailed one of those disabilities on the KMRS Community Connection.
STEVENS COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
foxsanantonio.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Last spring, the virus tore through meatpacking plants, where workers stand...
AGRICULTURE
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Smokers in Every State

Cigаrette sales climbed in the U.S. in 2020 for the first time in two decades. Americans bought a total of 203.7 billion сigarettes last year, up from 202.9 billion the year before, according to a Federal Trade Commission report. The uptick coincided with increased сigarette promotional and ad spending by tobacco companies.  The trend is […]
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy