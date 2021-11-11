Edmund Garman // Flickr

Counties with the most veterans in Hawaii

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Hawaii using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

karendesuyo // Flickr

#5. Kalawao County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.1% (2 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 0

--- Vietnam era: 0

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 0

Robert Linsdell // flickr

#4. Kauai County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (3,063 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 187

--- Korean War: 235

--- Vietnam era: 1,724

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 493

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 424

pikappa51 // Shutterstock

#3. Maui County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.6% (7,223 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 147

--- Korean War: 746

--- Vietnam era: 3,649

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,357

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,324

dirkr // Shutterstock

#2. Hawaii County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (12,692 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 573

--- Korean War: 955

--- Vietnam era: 6,794

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,278

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,092

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#1. Honolulu County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.2% (75,029 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 2,498

--- Korean War: 5,138

--- Vietnam era: 22,511

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 17,709

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 27,173

