Fayetteville, N.Y. — Uno Pizzeria & Grill, best known for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza, has closed its last Onondaga County location. The shop at 520 Towne Drive in Fayetteville’s Towne Center closed Monday, according to postings on Facebook and Instagram. The posts direct fans of its deep-dish pizza to its two nearest locations, one in New Hartford near Utica and another in Webster near Rochester.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO