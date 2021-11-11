Counties with the most veterans in Delaware
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Delaware using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
#3. New Castle County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (24,778 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 980
--- Korean War: 2,270
--- Vietnam era: 10,843
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,877
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,808
#2. Sussex County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (15,052 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 680
--- Korean War: 1,741
--- Vietnam era: 8,771
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,315
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,545
#1. Kent County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.0% (17,345 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 315
--- Korean War: 1,158
--- Vietnam era: 5,811
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,431
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,630
