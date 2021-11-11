Raise a glass to the holidays with Tito’s Handmade Vodka gifts that give back

This article is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka .

‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Tito’s Handmade Vodka .

Tito’s is spreading festive cheer this season with fun gift ideas to raise the spirits of everyone on your shopping list.

The vodka brand’s holiday items include sleek barware and mugs, cozy and stylish sweaters, socks and hats, and even fun accessories for your beloved four-legged pals.

And in keeping with the holiday spirit, Tito’s has teamed up with incredible nonprofit organizations to support their individual missions by donating 100% of the net proceeds from their web store sales.

Whether you’re stocking up your at-home bar or pawchasing a new item for your furry friend, the proceeds will help charities supporting animals, the environment, food, and our servicemen and women. Shoppers of Tito’s swag can choose which organization receives their donation by designating between American Farmland Trust , Emancipet , Team Rubicon , or World Central Kitchen .

So raise a glass, and toast the holidays with gifts from Tito’s store.

Photo credit Tito's Handmade Vodka

TITO'S UGLYISH SWEATER

Who says you can't be cozy and stylish this holiday season? Just pull on Tito's Uglyish Sweater and become the life of the party, or the couch! Available for $50. Complete the collection with Tito's Uglyish Beanie and matching Tito's Uglyish Dog Sweater .

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S STAND UP COPPER COCKTAIL SET

When there's a master mixologist (or anyone who loves a mean Tito's cocktail) in your midst, present them with a home bar must-have that's sure to get a standing ovation this holiday season. The set includes Tito's shaker, jigger, tongs, strainer, 2 pour spouts, muddler, mixing spoon, strainer, corkscrew and bottle opener, and a beechwood stand. Available for $75.

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S LEATHER COASTER COLLECTION

No, coasters aren't just for your grandma's coffee table. Match these rustic Tito's Leather Coasters with a chilled cocktail and the only rings you'll worry about are garnishes for your drink. Set includes 4 leather coasters branded with Tito's Handmade Vodka logo and holder. Available for $30.

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S COPPER MUG

The signature mug for enjoying a Tito’s American Mule . But whatever beverage you’re having this season, Tito’s 12 oz copper mug with a stainless steel liner is essential for making good cocktails correctly. Cheers! Available for $23 .

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S 'TIS THE SEASON SOCKS

When the weather outside is frightful, a merry pair of Tito's 'Tis the Season Socks is so delightful. The limited-edition pair is 80% cotton, 16% nylon, 4% lycra and comes in one size. Available for $25.

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S UGLIEST SCARF

Winter is coming and with a scarf like this one, you'll want it to stay forever. The knit scarf features Tito’s signature holiday design and embroidered logos. Available for $25.

Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

VODKA FOR DOG PEOPLE 2022 DESK CALENDAR

Complete with tasty Tito's recipes, this canine and cat-filled 7”x7” flip calendar is the pawfect way to check your schedule while looking at cute pics of furry friends all year. Available for $10.

