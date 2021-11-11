CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Raise a glass to the holidays with Tito’s Handmade Vodka gifts that give back

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdwZO_0ctXvoc400

This article is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka .

‘Tis the season to celebrate the holidays with Tito’s Handmade Vodka .

Tito’s is spreading festive cheer this season with fun gift ideas to raise the spirits of everyone on your shopping list.

The vodka brand’s holiday items include sleek barware and mugs, cozy and stylish sweaters, socks and hats, and even fun accessories for your beloved four-legged pals.

And in keeping with the holiday spirit, Tito’s has teamed up with incredible nonprofit organizations to support their individual missions by donating 100% of the net proceeds from their web store sales.

Whether you’re stocking up your at-home bar or pawchasing a new item for your furry friend, the proceeds will help charities supporting animals, the environment, food, and our servicemen and women. Shoppers of Tito’s swag can choose which organization receives their donation by designating between American Farmland Trust , Emancipet , Team Rubicon , or World Central Kitchen .

So raise a glass, and toast the holidays with gifts from Tito’s store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BU4aA_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito's Handmade Vodka

TITO'S UGLYISH SWEATER

Who says you can't be cozy and stylish this holiday season? Just pull on Tito's Uglyish Sweater and become the life of the party, or the couch! Available for $50. Complete the collection with Tito's Uglyish Beanie and matching Tito's Uglyish Dog Sweater .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlYjG_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S STAND UP COPPER COCKTAIL SET

When there's a master mixologist (or anyone who loves a mean Tito's cocktail) in your midst, present them with a home bar must-have that's sure to get a standing ovation this holiday season. The set includes Tito's shaker, jigger, tongs, strainer, 2 pour spouts, muddler, mixing spoon, strainer, corkscrew and bottle opener, and a beechwood stand. Available for $75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EunCj_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S LEATHER COASTER COLLECTION

No, coasters aren't just for your grandma's coffee table. Match these rustic Tito's Leather Coasters with a chilled cocktail and the only rings you'll worry about are garnishes for your drink. Set includes 4 leather coasters branded with Tito's Handmade Vodka logo and holder. Available for $30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKZsm_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S COPPER MUG

The signature mug for enjoying a Tito’s American Mule . But whatever beverage you’re having this season, Tito’s 12 oz copper mug with a stainless steel liner is essential for making good cocktails correctly. Cheers! Available for $23 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36myxd_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S 'TIS THE SEASON SOCKS

When the weather outside is frightful, a merry pair of Tito's 'Tis the Season Socks is so delightful. The limited-edition pair is 80% cotton, 16% nylon, 4% lycra and comes in one size. Available for $25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osK4P_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TITO'S UGLIEST SCARF

Winter is coming and with a scarf like this one, you'll want it to stay forever. The knit scarf features Tito’s signature holiday design and embroidered logos. Available for $25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoqzY_0ctXvoc400
Photo credit Tito’s Handmade Vodka

VODKA FOR DOG PEOPLE 2022 DESK CALENDAR

Complete with tasty Tito's recipes, this canine and cat-filled 7”x7” flip calendar is the pawfect way to check your schedule while looking at cute pics of furry friends all year. Available for $10.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Arby's Is Selling Curly Fry Flavored Vodka for the Holidays

Stop the web presses! We have an absolutely unique vodka hitting the web shelves! Ready for it? Arby's, famous for their roast beef sandwiches and signature 'Horsey Sauce' are bestowing not one, but two French fry flavored vodkas! You have the choice of Crinkle Fry or Curly Fry flavors. Let the mixologists in your life know that you were thinking of them this year!
DRINKS
kingsvillerecord.com

Gracious Gifts that Give Back

((Family Features) If showing loved ones your appreciation with holiday presents is a tradition in your family, you can take that sign of affection a step further this year with gifts that give back to the world around you. These simple yet impactful gifts help support the Arbor Day Foundation...
ADVOCACY
LivingCheap

15 quick and easy handmade Christmas gift ideas

Looking for DIY and handmade Christmas gift ideas? We found tons of handmade gifts that are easy to make and special to give. From food gifts to handmade bath products, all of these holiday gift ideas provide an affordable way to celebrate the holidays and to give gifts that are unique and special.
LIFESTYLE
newstime-mo.com

Spread Holiday Cheer Through Gifts That Give Back

(Family Features) The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#World Central Kitchen#Cat#Food Drink#Beverages#Tito S Handmade Vodka#American Farmland Trust#Emancipet#Uglyish
Genius

By The Numbers: Tito’s Handmade Vodka References In Music

Texas entrepreneur Tito Beveridge founded Tito’s Handmade Vodka in 1995 with a simple idea. He wanted to create a vodka smooth enough to drink straight. One way to prove that he succeeded is to tally up the many awards Tito’s has won over the years. Another way is to search song lyrics on Genius.
DRINKS
SPY

12 Wines That Pair Well With Thanksgiving Dishes — From the Stuffing to Turkey and Even Pumpkin Pie

With Thanksgiving almost here, you’re either in full panic mode about hosting this year’s get-together or you’ve done it a dozen times so you’ve got things pretty much figured out. Whatever the case, have you given any thought to the drinks you’ll be serving with your feast? Because you absolutely need the best wine to pair with your Thanksgiving dinner or you aren’t doing Turkey Day right. Rather than heading out to the local supermarket to buy a cheap case of beer and one or two bottles of wine, grab a few of these vinos that will pair well with your...
DRINKS
Robb Report

22 Intoxicating Holiday Gifts for Wine Lovers

For so many people in your life, wine can be the perfect gift. Especially as we get back to holiday parties this year, it’s one of the best things you can bring for the host of the next soiree you attend. However, the world of wine and personal tastes can feel infinite. So we’ve created a guide of wines to gift that’s filled with different varietals, styles, accessories and books to help you pick out just the right present for whomever you’re shopping for. The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best...
DRINKS
Simplemost

These Sea Glass Christmas Trees Will Give Your Holidays A Beach-Vacation Vibe

Sea glass is a “reverse gem” made by man and refined by nature, rather than vice versa. The pieces can take decades or centuries to form and can be found in an array of colors, many reminiscent of the ocean. If your decorating style has a dash of island or coastal flair, or you just find the smooth segments captivating, why not incorporate sea glass into your holiday decor? Sea glass Christmas trees are unique decorations with a beautifully beachy vibe.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
news3lv.com

Give the gift of The Mob Museum for the holidays with exclusive merch

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — This holiday season, shoppers can find Mob-themed gifts for friends and family at The Mob Museum. The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement gift ideas include a three-pack of the Museum's house-distilled moonshine, the gift of Museum Membership, and stocking stuffers for the entire family.
LAS VEGAS, NV
4newsplus.com

Give The Gift Of Life This Holiday Season

“Give Hope, Give Life, Give Blood”. Give someone a second chance. LifeStream Blood Bank mobile unit will be in the Tri-Community on Sunday, November 7th at Hillside Community Church from 8am-1pm, 3221 Hwy 2 in Wrightwood. Also, on Sunday, November 7th at St. Junipero Serra Catholic Church from 8am-1 pm,...
ADVOCACY
CNN

19 of the most unique gifts to give this holiday season from Uncommon Goods

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. Known for its expansive selection of extraordinary items, Uncommon Goods has thousands of gift ideas to choose from. It’s even got an entire section dedicated solely to, you guessed it, uncommon holiday gifts.
SHOPPING
Santafe New Mexican.com

Beat the supply chain crunch: Local options for holiday gift-giving

Supply shortages and shipping delays this year have had plenty of folks thinking about how to fill those Christmas stockings before they even carved their Halloween pumpkins. It might not feel like the holidays yet, but shopping locally — and hitting the post office early — can ease some of the anxiety many of us are feeling about the impending gift-giving season.
SANTA FE, NM
Bristol Press

Annual Holiday Gift Giving program returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – The Bristol Parks, Recreation, Community and Youth Services department is slated to continue its annual Holiday Gift Giving program, as it seeks to support as many families as it can. The department invites organizations, families and businesses to sponsor a fellow family or youth. Those who participate receive...
BRISTOL, CT
WMDT.com

Bountiful Homes gets in the holiday spirit by giving back

EASTON, Md. – Bountiful Homes, an interior and home furnishing store, is getting in the holiday spirit. But they aren’t just gearing up for Christmas – they’re also lending a helping hand to the community. We’re told owner Jamie Merida and his team give back to the community quite often, but on Sunday they finished off their holiday weekend kick-off with a fundraiser to support the Talbot Hospice Center.
CHARITIES
matthewsnc.gov

Matthews Gives Back for the Holidays

We are honored to once again be a part of this wonderful effort to assist those in need in the Matthews community. From now until Saturday, December 11th, you can donate to help local families in need by dropping off an unwrapped gift at one of the below locations or you can also donate online by clicking on the provided link.
CHARITIES
Audacy

Audacy

46K+
Followers
50K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy