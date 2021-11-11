Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Maine

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (14,103 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 856

--- Korean War: 1,458

--- Vietnam era: 6,282

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,960

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,547

E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Knox County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (2,421 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 102

--- Korean War: 338

--- Vietnam era: 1,449

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 350

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 182

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Penobscot County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (9,909 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 353

--- Korean War: 1,007

--- Vietnam era: 4,106

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,409

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,034

Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Androscoggin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (6,790 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 227

--- Korean War: 554

--- Vietnam era: 2,954

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,610

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,445

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kennebec County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (8,072 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 487

--- Korean War: 897

--- Vietnam era: 3,567

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,783

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,338

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Oxford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (3,924 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 202

--- Korean War: 447

--- Vietnam era: 1,898

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 840

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 537

liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hancock County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,836 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 176

--- Korean War: 363

--- Vietnam era: 1,972

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 957

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 368

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Somerset County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,482 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 96

--- Korean War: 266

--- Vietnam era: 1,744

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 855

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 521

Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#8. York County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (14,416 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 695

--- Korean War: 1,452

--- Vietnam era: 6,515

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,281

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,473

Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Waldo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,858 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 197

--- Korean War: 235

--- Vietnam era: 1,389

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 584

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 453

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Aroostook County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (5,062 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 261

--- Korean War: 529

--- Vietnam era: 2,422

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,103

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 747

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#5. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,676 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 129

--- Korean War: 303

--- Vietnam era: 1,366

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 388

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,313 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 114

--- Korean War: 334

--- Vietnam era: 1,104

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 432

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 329

P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (2,485 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 101

--- Korean War: 268

--- Vietnam era: 1,346

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 420

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 350

Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Piscataquis County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (1,461 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 86

--- Korean War: 129

--- Vietnam era: 798

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 257

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 191

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sagadahoc County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.8% (3,378 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 138

--- Korean War: 282

--- Vietnam era: 1,487

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 960

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 511