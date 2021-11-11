Counties with the most veterans in Maine
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
#16. Cumberland County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (14,103 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 856
--- Korean War: 1,458
--- Vietnam era: 6,282
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,960
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,547
#15. Knox County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (2,421 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 102
--- Korean War: 338
--- Vietnam era: 1,449
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 350
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 182
#14. Penobscot County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (9,909 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 353
--- Korean War: 1,007
--- Vietnam era: 4,106
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,409
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,034
#13. Androscoggin County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (6,790 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 227
--- Korean War: 554
--- Vietnam era: 2,954
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,610
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,445
#12. Kennebec County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (8,072 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 487
--- Korean War: 897
--- Vietnam era: 3,567
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,783
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,338
#11. Oxford County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (3,924 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 202
--- Korean War: 447
--- Vietnam era: 1,898
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 840
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 537
#10. Hancock County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,836 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 176
--- Korean War: 363
--- Vietnam era: 1,972
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 957
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 368
#9. Somerset County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,482 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 96
--- Korean War: 266
--- Vietnam era: 1,744
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 855
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 521
#8. York County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (14,416 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 695
--- Korean War: 1,452
--- Vietnam era: 6,515
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,281
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,473
#7. Waldo County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,858 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 197
--- Korean War: 235
--- Vietnam era: 1,389
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 584
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 453
#6. Aroostook County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (5,062 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 261
--- Korean War: 529
--- Vietnam era: 2,422
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,103
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 747
#5. Lincoln County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,676 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 129
--- Korean War: 303
--- Vietnam era: 1,366
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 388
#4. Franklin County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,313 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 114
--- Korean War: 334
--- Vietnam era: 1,104
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 432
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 329
#3. Washington County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (2,485 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 101
--- Korean War: 268
--- Vietnam era: 1,346
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 420
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 350
#2. Piscataquis County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (1,461 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 86
--- Korean War: 129
--- Vietnam era: 798
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 257
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 191
#1. Sagadahoc County
- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.8% (3,378 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 138
--- Korean War: 282
--- Vietnam era: 1,487
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 960
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 511
