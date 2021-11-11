CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Counties with the most veterans in Maine

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Maine

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0996gv_0ctXvnjL00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.0% (14,103 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 856
--- Korean War: 1,458
--- Vietnam era: 6,282
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,960
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,547

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oM2sU_0ctXvnjL00
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Knox County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (2,421 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 102
--- Korean War: 338
--- Vietnam era: 1,449
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 350
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 182

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45So55_0ctXvnjL00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#14. Penobscot County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (9,909 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 353
--- Korean War: 1,007
--- Vietnam era: 4,106
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,409
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,034

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hss1V_0ctXvnjL00
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Androscoggin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (6,790 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 227
--- Korean War: 554
--- Vietnam era: 2,954
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,610
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,445

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XLjM6_0ctXvnjL00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Kennebec County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (8,072 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 487
--- Korean War: 897
--- Vietnam era: 3,567
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,783
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQgRV_0ctXvnjL00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Oxford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (3,924 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 202
--- Korean War: 447
--- Vietnam era: 1,898
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 840
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 537

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zbVDE_0ctXvnjL00
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hancock County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,836 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 176
--- Korean War: 363
--- Vietnam era: 1,972
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 957
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 368

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lPBtL_0ctXvnjL00
Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Somerset County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,482 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 96
--- Korean War: 266
--- Vietnam era: 1,744
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 855
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 521

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jq7cV_0ctXvnjL00
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#8. York County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (14,416 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 695
--- Korean War: 1,452
--- Vietnam era: 6,515
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,281
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,473

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5E95_0ctXvnjL00
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Waldo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,858 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 197
--- Korean War: 235
--- Vietnam era: 1,389
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 584
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 453

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=200OJE_0ctXvnjL00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Aroostook County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (5,062 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 261
--- Korean War: 529
--- Vietnam era: 2,422
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,103
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 747

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rckm_0ctXvnjL00
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#5. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,676 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 129
--- Korean War: 303
--- Vietnam era: 1,366
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 490
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 388

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EdrYn_0ctXvnjL00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (2,313 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 114
--- Korean War: 334
--- Vietnam era: 1,104
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 432
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 329

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KeE3k_0ctXvnjL00
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (2,485 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 101
--- Korean War: 268
--- Vietnam era: 1,346
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 420
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 350

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRVeH_0ctXvnjL00
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Piscataquis County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (1,461 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 86
--- Korean War: 129
--- Vietnam era: 798
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 257
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 191

Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Sagadahoc County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.8% (3,378 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 138
--- Korean War: 282
--- Vietnam era: 1,487
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 960
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 511

#Vietnam Era#Gulf War#Photography#American#2019 Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Knox County Percent#Korean War
