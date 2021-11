Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in New Mexico

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Mexico using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lea County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.8% (1,887 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 75

--- Korean War: 116

--- Vietnam era: 917

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 359

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 420

StockPhotoAstur // Shutterstock

#32. McKinley County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.8% (2,472 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 45

--- Korean War: 168

--- Vietnam era: 1,033

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 642

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 584

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Guadalupe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (192 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 5

--- Korean War: 18

--- Vietnam era: 82

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 80

Carptrash // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rio Arriba County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.7% (1,706 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 57

--- Korean War: 298

--- Vietnam era: 921

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 343

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 87

Tony Hisgett // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Quay County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (373 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 51

--- Korean War: 26

--- Vietnam era: 230

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 34

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 32

Canva

#28. San Juan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (5,879 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 198

--- Korean War: 536

--- Vietnam era: 2,579

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,309

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,257

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#27. Santa Fe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.4% (7,791 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 454

--- Korean War: 731

--- Vietnam era: 3,895

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,626

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,085

Canva

#26. Cibola County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (1,333 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 84

--- Korean War: 149

--- Vietnam era: 602

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 335

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 163

Canva

#25. Socorro County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (865 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 142

--- Korean War: 59

--- Vietnam era: 510

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 110

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 44

Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#24. Chaves County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (3,230 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 224

--- Korean War: 370

--- Vietnam era: 1,498

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 621

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 517

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Luna County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.0% (1,244 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 31

--- Korean War: 146

--- Vietnam era: 753

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 195

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 119

Canva

#22. Eddy County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.3% (3,102 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 177

--- Korean War: 319

--- Vietnam era: 1,161

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 870

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 575

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (249 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 15

--- Korean War: 53

--- Vietnam era: 77

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 80

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 24

Lochaven // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Taos County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (2,033 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 88

--- Korean War: 144

--- Vietnam era: 1,221

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 363

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 217

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Roosevelt County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (1,065 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 64

--- Vietnam era: 278

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 252

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 455

KeanoManu // Wikimedia Commons

#18. San Miguel County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.8% (1,756 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 40

--- Korean War: 184

--- Vietnam era: 1,006

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 264

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 262

Vacaypicts // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harding County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (31 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 5

--- Vietnam era: 9

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 8

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9

David Langford // Shutterstock

#16. Dona Ana County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (13,547 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 359

--- Korean War: 1,180

--- Vietnam era: 5,058

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,124

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,826

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bernalillo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (44,881 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 1,408

--- Korean War: 4,040

--- Vietnam era: 18,463

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 11,409

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,561

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Colfax County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (851 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 74

--- Vietnam era: 476

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 178

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 109

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hidalgo County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (289 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 8

--- Korean War: 7

--- Vietnam era: 138

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 62

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 74

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#12. Los Alamos County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (1,266 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 42

--- Korean War: 46

--- Vietnam era: 449

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 386

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 343

turtix // Shutterstock

#11. Sandoval County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (9,922 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 209

--- Korean War: 611

--- Vietnam era: 4,593

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,624

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,885

Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#10. Grant County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (2,041 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 125

--- Korean War: 192

--- Vietnam era: 1,260

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 262

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 202

Drmccreedy // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Valencia County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (5,656 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 162

--- Korean War: 530

--- Vietnam era: 2,670

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,275

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,019

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Torrance County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (1,224 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 43

--- Korean War: 106

--- Vietnam era: 822

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 158

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 95

AllenS // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Mora County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (407 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 6

--- Korean War: 38

--- Vietnam era: 206

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 107

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 50

Gestalt Imagery // Shutterstock

#6. Lincoln County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.2% (1,775 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 130

--- Korean War: 85

--- Vietnam era: 802

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 442

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 316

psyberartist // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sierra County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.1% (1,127 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 76

--- Korean War: 118

--- Vietnam era: 746

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 163

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 24

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Curry County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.9% (4,738 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 90

--- Korean War: 127

--- Vietnam era: 1,105

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,421

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,995

Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#3. Otero County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.8% (7,550 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 146

--- Korean War: 488

--- Vietnam era: 2,589

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,000

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,327

Wordbuilder // Wikimedia Commons

#2. De Baca County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.8% (212 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 26

--- Korean War: 0

--- Vietnam era: 67

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 90

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 29

Peter Potrowl // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Catron County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 17.4% (521 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 59

--- Vietnam era: 251

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 33

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 178