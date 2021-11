Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in Missouri

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crawford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (1,512 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 65

--- Korean War: 157

--- Vietnam era: 765

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 285

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 240

en:User:Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Daviess County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (503 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 15

--- Korean War: 55

--- Vietnam era: 256

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 76

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 101

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Carter County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (382 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 0

--- Korean War: 33

--- Vietnam era: 203

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 99

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 47

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Pettis County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (2,615 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 117

--- Korean War: 261

--- Vietnam era: 1,195

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 601

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 441

Vsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Douglas County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.2% (859 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 107

--- Vietnam era: 490

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 102

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 143

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Dade County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (499 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 57

--- Vietnam era: 280

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 105

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 41

Dean Sebourn // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ripley County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.3% (869 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 53

--- Vietnam era: 492

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 186

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 122

Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Morgan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (1,305 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 79

--- Korean War: 173

--- Vietnam era: 666

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 219

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 168

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Buchanan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (5,720 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 198

--- Korean War: 627

--- Vietnam era: 2,290

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,514

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,091

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hickory County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.4% (659 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 46

--- Korean War: 108

--- Vietnam era: 391

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 72

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 42

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Callaway County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (2,993 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 93

--- Korean War: 247

--- Vietnam era: 1,452

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 541

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 660

Canva

#39. Knox County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (255 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 12

--- Korean War: 35

--- Vietnam era: 137

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 37

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 34

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Newton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.5% (3,770 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 108

--- Korean War: 395

--- Vietnam era: 1,574

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 811

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 882

Lilith Munck // Shutterstock

#37. Taney County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (3,725 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 161

--- Korean War: 382

--- Vietnam era: 2,044

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 637

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 501

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Washington County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (1,650 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 30

--- Korean War: 128

--- Vietnam era: 887

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 331

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 274

Steveewatkins // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Dent County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (1,034 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 36

--- Korean War: 89

--- Vietnam era: 543

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 212

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 154

Semipaw // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Christian County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (5,552 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 135

--- Korean War: 517

--- Vietnam era: 2,326

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,423

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,151

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ozark County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (644 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 11

--- Korean War: 66

--- Vietnam era: 403

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 88

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 76

Onegentlemanofverona // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Monroe County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (592 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 55

--- Vietnam era: 312

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 101

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 103

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Montgomery County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (789 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 15

--- Korean War: 93

--- Vietnam era: 433

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 166

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 82

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#30. Platte County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (6,760 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 267

--- Korean War: 315

--- Vietnam era: 2,237

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,937

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,004

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Clinton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (1,381 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 96

--- Korean War: 197

--- Vietnam era: 605

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 256

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 227

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lawrence County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,536 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 192

--- Korean War: 288

--- Vietnam era: 1,059

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 459

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 538

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Cass County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (6,996 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 261

--- Korean War: 594

--- Vietnam era: 2,926

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,732

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,483

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Howell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.9% (2,726 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 147

--- Korean War: 301

--- Vietnam era: 1,350

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 513

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 415

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lewis County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (693 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 40

--- Korean War: 78

--- Vietnam era: 329

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 155

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 91

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Dallas County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.0% (1,138 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 171

--- Vietnam era: 626

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 218

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 107

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Reynolds County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (463 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 14

--- Korean War: 71

--- Vietnam era: 280

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 64

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 34

christopher friese // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Shannon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (599 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 68

--- Vietnam era: 337

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 126

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 51

Americasroof // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Harrison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.3% (599 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 34

--- Korean War: 70

--- Vietnam era: 269

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 126

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 100

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Macon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.4% (1,085 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 35

--- Korean War: 154

--- Vietnam era: 491

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 185

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 220

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Phelps County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (3,375 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 160

--- Korean War: 270

--- Vietnam era: 1,281

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 881

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 783

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Miller County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.7% (1,855 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 69

--- Korean War: 141

--- Vietnam era: 944

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 417

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 284

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Ralls County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.8% (787 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 42

--- Vietnam era: 505

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 124

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 91

Brian Hunter // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Benton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (1,563 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 35

--- Korean War: 163

--- Vietnam era: 996

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 264

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 105

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Wayne County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (1,087 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 21

--- Korean War: 131

--- Vietnam era: 571

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 264

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 100

Kclibrarian // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Stone County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (2,773 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 92

--- Korean War: 327

--- Vietnam era: 1,572

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 517

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 265

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Putnam County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.5% (387 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 10

--- Korean War: 86

--- Vietnam era: 180

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 71

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 40

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#12. St. Clair County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.7% (807 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 25

--- Korean War: 98

--- Vietnam era: 465

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 104

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 115

M. Curtis // Shutterstock

#11. Laclede County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.8% (2,896 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 84

--- Korean War: 214

--- Vietnam era: 1,069

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 828

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 701

Lisa Fitzthum Photography // Shutterstock

#10. Camden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.9% (4,067 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 176

--- Korean War: 281

--- Vietnam era: 2,127

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 741

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 742

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Oregon County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.0% (902 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 17

--- Korean War: 129

--- Vietnam era: 527

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 150

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 79

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Caldwell County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.2% (771 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 16

--- Korean War: 69

--- Vietnam era: 342

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 226

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 118

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Texas County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.4% (2,277 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 54

--- Korean War: 181

--- Vietnam era: 943

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 646

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 453

Bungaloid // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Cedar County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.5% (1,222 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 65

--- Korean War: 187

--- Vietnam era: 523

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 233

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 214

Parker Botanical // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Madison County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.6% (1,082 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 47

--- Korean War: 95

--- Vietnam era: 487

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 304

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 149

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Maries County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.8% (826 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 61

--- Korean War: 108

--- Vietnam era: 344

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 175

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 138

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Henry County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.1% (2,205 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 82

--- Korean War: 173

--- Vietnam era: 911

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 567

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 472

Nja1985, retouched by Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Johnson County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 15.1% (5,849 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 112

--- Korean War: 288

--- Vietnam era: 1,438

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,696

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 2,315

Kbh3rd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Pulaski County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 28.6% (8,539 veterans)

- Veterans by war:

--- World War II: 83

--- Korean War: 157

--- Vietnam era: 1,458

--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,174

--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,667

