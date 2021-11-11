CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big expectations, exits, and a rushed union are still testing the $14 billion Teladoc-Livongo merger one year in

By Leah Rosenbaum
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C4xMx_0ctXvdu500
  • It's been one year since Teladoc's megamerger with the chronic-care company Livongo.
  • The goal is to build one app that covers primary care, chronic care, and other services.
  • Teladoc has faced internal and external pressure, and more than 110 Livongo employees have left.

