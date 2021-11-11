Counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New Hampshire, according to Tripadvisor
Graham Nadig // Flickr
#10. Hillsborough County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (21,675 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 935
--- Korean War: 2,066
--- Vietnam era: 9,510
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,176
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,988
Josh Conover // Shutterstock
#9. Grafton County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (5,099 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 321
--- Korean War: 679
--- Vietnam era: 2,454
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 884
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 761
Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Merrimack County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (8,660 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 395
--- Korean War: 1,017
--- Vietnam era: 3,913
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,973
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,362
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#7. Rockingham County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (18,204 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 815
--- Korean War: 1,915
--- Vietnam era: 7,849
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,437
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,188
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Strafford County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (7,920 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 162
--- Korean War: 732
--- Vietnam era: 3,412
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,186
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,428
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in New Hampshire, according to Tripadvisor
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Cheshire County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (4,766 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 227
--- Korean War: 544
--- Vietnam era: 2,312
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 985
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 698
NEKVT // Shutterstock
#4. Carroll County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (3,271 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 222
--- Korean War: 411
--- Vietnam era: 1,792
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 457
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Sullivan County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (2,989 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 45
--- Korean War: 217
--- Vietnam era: 1,179
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 783
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 765
Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Coos County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (2,312 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 57
--- Korean War: 158
--- Vietnam era: 1,069
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 522
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 506
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Belknap County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (4,350 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 347
--- Korean War: 597
--- Vietnam era: 2,188
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 813
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 405
You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to New Hampshire
Comments / 0