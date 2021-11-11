CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZgFE_0ctXvc1M00
Graham Nadig // Flickr

#10. Hillsborough County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (21,675 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 935
--- Korean War: 2,066
--- Vietnam era: 9,510
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,176
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,988 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ps5A_0ctXvc1M00
Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#9. Grafton County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (5,099 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 321
--- Korean War: 679
--- Vietnam era: 2,454
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 884
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 761 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2oY2_0ctXvc1M00
Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Merrimack County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (8,660 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 395
--- Korean War: 1,017
--- Vietnam era: 3,913
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,973
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,362 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhVsz_0ctXvc1M00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Rockingham County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (18,204 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 815
--- Korean War: 1,915
--- Vietnam era: 7,849
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,437
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,188 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBvaI_0ctXvc1M00
MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Strafford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (7,920 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 162
--- Korean War: 732
--- Vietnam era: 3,412
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,186
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,428

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrWe0_0ctXvc1M00
Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cheshire County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (4,766 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 227
--- Korean War: 544
--- Vietnam era: 2,312
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 985
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 698 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdjXM_0ctXvc1M00
NEKVT // Shutterstock

#4. Carroll County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (3,271 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 222
--- Korean War: 411
--- Vietnam era: 1,792
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 457
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qXyUI_0ctXvc1M00
TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sullivan County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (2,989 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 45
--- Korean War: 217
--- Vietnam era: 1,179
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 783
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 765 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neShx_0ctXvc1M00
Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Coos County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (2,312 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 57
--- Korean War: 158
--- Vietnam era: 1,069
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 522
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 506 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QdJq_0ctXvc1M00
Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Belknap County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (4,350 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 347
--- Korean War: 597
--- Vietnam era: 2,188
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 813
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 405

