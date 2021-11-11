Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in New Hampshire using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

Graham Nadig // Flickr

#10. Hillsborough County

Josh Conover // Shutterstock

#9. Grafton County

Smuttynoser // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Merrimack County

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Rockingham County

MoVaughn123 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Strafford County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.6% (21,675 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 935--- Korean War: 2,066--- Vietnam era: 9,510--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 5,176--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,988- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.8% (5,099 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 321--- Korean War: 679--- Vietnam era: 2,454--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 884--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 761- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.2% (8,660 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 395--- Korean War: 1,017--- Vietnam era: 3,913--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,973--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,362- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.4% (18,204 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 815--- Korean War: 1,915--- Vietnam era: 7,849--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,437--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,188- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (7,920 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 162--- Korean War: 732--- Vietnam era: 3,412--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,186--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,428

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cheshire County

NEKVT // Shutterstock

#4. Carroll County

TrunkJunk // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Sullivan County

Americanadian 8 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Coos County

Ken Gallager // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Belknap County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 7.6% (4,766 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 227--- Korean War: 544--- Vietnam era: 2,312--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 985--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 698- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.1% (3,271 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 222--- Korean War: 411--- Vietnam era: 1,792--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 457--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 389- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.6% (2,989 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 45--- Korean War: 217--- Vietnam era: 1,179--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 783--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 765- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.7% (2,312 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 57--- Korean War: 158--- Vietnam era: 1,069--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 522--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 506- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.8% (4,350 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 347--- Korean War: 597--- Vietnam era: 2,188--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 813--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 405

