“I’ll just play Skyrim one more time,” you say. You install sixty-two increasingly stupid mods, get them all in the right order, turn the game on, see yourself in that cart, and–you turn it off. ‘Never mind,’ you think. ‘I’m not strong enough to do it again. I need new content. I need fresh Elder Scrolls lore, and I need it now.’ Too bad, according to Todd Howard in a new IGN interview: The Elder Scrolls 6 is still years away. Thinking back to the five-year gap between Oblivion and Skyrim, this one seems downright cruel. The good news is that as game-changing as Skyrim was in 2011, The Elder Scrolls 6 is set to improve on it drastically.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO