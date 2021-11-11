Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts
There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.
American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#14. Suffolk County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.4% (15,753 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 686
--- Korean War: 1,817
--- Vietnam era: 6,191
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,466
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,593
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Middlesex County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.7% (47,046 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 4,097
--- Korean War: 7,330
--- Vietnam era: 19,113
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,505
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,001
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Norfolk County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (22,979 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,856
--- Korean War: 3,599
--- Vietnam era: 10,063
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,494
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,967
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Essex County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (26,092 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,064
--- Korean War: 4,462
--- Vietnam era: 11,793
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,000
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,773
#10. Nantucket County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (390 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 14
--- Korean War: 68
--- Vietnam era: 198
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 58
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 52
You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Massachusetts
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Dukes County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (690 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 31
--- Korean War: 111
--- Vietnam era: 403
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 123
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 22
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Bristol County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (22,215 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,067
--- Korean War: 2,990
--- Vietnam era: 9,996
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,352
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,810
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hampshire County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.2% (7,067 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 447
--- Korean War: 649
--- Vietnam era: 3,224
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,326
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,421
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Worcester County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (34,919 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,954
--- Korean War: 3,872
--- Vietnam era: 15,215
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,317
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,561
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock
#5. Hampden County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (20,268 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,231
--- Korean War: 2,295
--- Vietnam era: 8,677
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,089
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,976
You may also like: Best places to retire in Massachusetts
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Plymouth County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (23,187 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,357
--- Korean War: 2,786
--- Vietnam era: 11,314
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,866
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,864
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Berkshire County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (6,619 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 357
--- Korean War: 951
--- Vietnam era: 3,163
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,119
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,029
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Franklin County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (3,768 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 290
--- Korean War: 321
--- Vietnam era: 2,000
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 536
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 621
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#1. Barnstable County- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (14,469 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,415
--- Korean War: 2,589
--- Vietnam era: 7,088
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,790
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,587
Comments / 0