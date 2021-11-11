CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IdzFA_0ctXvaFu00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Suffolk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.4% (15,753 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 686
--- Korean War: 1,817
--- Vietnam era: 6,191
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,466
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,593 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1enXiI_0ctXvaFu00
Jellymuffin40 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Middlesex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.7% (47,046 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 4,097
--- Korean War: 7,330
--- Vietnam era: 19,113
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,505
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,001 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E6NEl_0ctXvaFu00
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Norfolk County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (22,979 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,856
--- Korean War: 3,599
--- Vietnam era: 10,063
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,494
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,967 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OzH7_0ctXvaFu00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Essex County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (26,092 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 2,064
--- Korean War: 4,462
--- Vietnam era: 11,793
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,000
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,773

#10. Nantucket County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (390 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 14
--- Korean War: 68
--- Vietnam era: 198
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 58
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 52

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3Wk4_0ctXvaFu00
Jwgetchell // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Dukes County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (690 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 31
--- Korean War: 111
--- Vietnam era: 403
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 123
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 22 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vaPEq_0ctXvaFu00
Marcbela (Marc N. Belanger) // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Bristol County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (22,215 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,067
--- Korean War: 2,990
--- Vietnam era: 9,996
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,352
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,810 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwPi8_0ctXvaFu00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hampshire County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.2% (7,067 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 447
--- Korean War: 649
--- Vietnam era: 3,224
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,326
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,421 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vx1J_0ctXvaFu00
Daderot // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Worcester County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (34,919 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,954
--- Korean War: 3,872
--- Vietnam era: 15,215
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,317
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,561 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259tyg_0ctXvaFu00
Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#5. Hampden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (20,268 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,231
--- Korean War: 2,295
--- Vietnam era: 8,677
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,089
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,976

You may also like: Best places to retire in Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yPr3X_0ctXvaFu00
Schlitzer90 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Plymouth County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (23,187 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,357
--- Korean War: 2,786
--- Vietnam era: 11,314
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,866
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,864 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8XvX_0ctXvaFu00
Protophobic // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Berkshire County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (6,619 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 357
--- Korean War: 951
--- Vietnam era: 3,163
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,119
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PWlQ2_0ctXvaFu00
AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Franklin County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (3,768 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 290
--- Korean War: 321
--- Vietnam era: 2,000
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 536
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 621 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49t3xH_0ctXvaFu00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#1. Barnstable County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (14,469 veterans)
- Veterans by war:
--- World War II: 1,415
--- Korean War: 2,589
--- Vietnam era: 7,088
--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,790
--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,587

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
City
Nantucket, MA
City
Florida, MA
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Era#Gulf War#Korean War#American#2019 Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Norfolk County Percent#Bobak
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy