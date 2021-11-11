Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs . California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans , and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least.

American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties. Even Hawaii’s tiny Kalawao County , which had no veterans living in it as of 2016, reported two veterans there according to 2019 Census Bureau estimates .

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate. Keep reading to see where the most veterans live in your home state.

#14. Suffolk County

#13. Middlesex County

#12. Norfolk County

#11. Essex County

#10. Nantucket County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 2.4% (15,753 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 686--- Korean War: 1,817--- Vietnam era: 6,191--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 2,466--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 4,593- Percent of residents that are veterans: 3.7% (47,046 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 4,097--- Korean War: 7,330--- Vietnam era: 19,113--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,505--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 9,001- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (22,979 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,856--- Korean War: 3,599--- Vietnam era: 10,063--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,494--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,967- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.2% (26,092 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 2,064--- Korean War: 4,462--- Vietnam era: 11,793--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,000--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,773- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.4% (390 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 14--- Korean War: 68--- Vietnam era: 198--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 58--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 52

#9. Dukes County

#8. Bristol County

#7. Hampshire County

#6. Worcester County

#5. Hampden County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 4.9% (690 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 31--- Korean War: 111--- Vietnam era: 403--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 123--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 22- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.0% (22,215 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,067--- Korean War: 2,990--- Vietnam era: 9,996--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,352--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,810- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.2% (7,067 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 447--- Korean War: 649--- Vietnam era: 3,224--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,326--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,421- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.4% (34,919 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,954--- Korean War: 3,872--- Vietnam era: 15,215--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 7,317--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 6,561- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.5% (20,268 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,231--- Korean War: 2,295--- Vietnam era: 8,677--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 4,089--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,976

#4. Plymouth County

#3. Berkshire County

#2. Franklin County

#1. Barnstable County

- Percent of residents that are veterans: 5.8% (23,187 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,357--- Korean War: 2,786--- Vietnam era: 11,314--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 3,866--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 3,864- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.3% (6,619 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 357--- Korean War: 951--- Vietnam era: 3,163--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,119--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,029- Percent of residents that are veterans: 6.5% (3,768 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 290--- Korean War: 321--- Vietnam era: 2,000--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 536--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 621- Percent of residents that are veterans: 8.0% (14,469 veterans)- Veterans by war:--- World War II: 1,415--- Korean War: 2,589--- Vietnam era: 7,088--- Gulf War (8/1990 to 8/2001): 1,790--- Gulf War (9/2001 or later): 1,587