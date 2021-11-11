CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ episode 4 review: Exploring a creepy planet

By Gary Catig
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether they realize it or not, the young characters of Star Trek: Prodigy took their first steps on what will most likely be a fantastic adventure. In last week’s episode, the crew of the USS Protostar began learning how to properly pilot the ship. In “Dreamcatcher,” they become familiar with one...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Just Aired One of the Best ‘Star Trek’ Fight Scenes, Ever

In the second episode of Paramount+’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy, titled “Starstruck”, the new crew of the USS Protostar hits their first snag as a crew in the form of a rapidly exploding star — and the inability of Brett Gray’s Dal to delegate responsibility, or listen to the helpful advice of Hologram Janeway (Kate Mulgrew). But the highlight of the episode? One of the best fight scenes in Star Trek history, thanks to a throwdown between Gwyn (Ella Purnell) and Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus

“Star Trek: Prodigy” has been renewed for Season 2 at Paramount Plus. Series executive producer Heather Kadin had previously said the show would return for a second season, but it had not been officially confirmed until now. The renewal news comes after the show has aired only three episodes, including the two-part series premiere. New episodes of the first half of Season 1 will continue to roll out weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18. The remaining five episodes of the first half will resume airing weekly on Thursday, Jan. 6. The remaining 10 episodes of Season 1 will air later in 2022...
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Digs Into Trek’s Film Future And ‘Prodigy’ Episode 103, “Starstruck”

Tony and Laurie start with a look at the future of Star Trek theatrical movies now that the new chief of Paramount, Brian Robbins, is talking about “multiple” Star Trek films. They celebrate all 13 Trek movies finally landing on Paramount+ (and lament the lack of a ‘Star Trek’ tab), then give a quick production update on Strange New Worlds season 2. They discuss the new docuseries The Center Seat and Tony’s interview with director-producer Brian Volk-Weiss, then give some updates on Prodigy, focusing on new information from the producers and writers.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prodigy
CBS Seattle

Brett Gray And Ella Purnell Call It A ‘Huge Privilege’ To Join ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ On Paramount+

(CBS) – Star Trek: Prodigy is set to go where no Star Trek series has gone before as the first entry in the Star Trek franchise designed for kids! This animated Paramount+ original follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search for a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek Franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the...
TV SERIES
Michigan Daily

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ proves how shared experience brings us together

Released as part of the expanded Star Trek Universe, Paramount Plus’s new animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” is completely different from its predecessors. The hour-long pilot introduces us to our core characters Dal (Brett Gray, “On My Block”), the only one who speaks English as a first language; Zero (Angus Imrie, “War of the Worlds”), a fugitive on the run; Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui, “Doug Unplugs”); Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzoukas, “Big Mouth”); and an alien version of a pet dog, Murf (Dee Bradley Baker, “The Patrick Star Show”). Deeper into the episode, we realize that this diverse group of species was taken from their homes and trapped on a distant mining asteroid with Tars Lamora, overseen by The Diviner (John Noble, “Home Invasion”) and his ruthless enforcer Drednok (Jimmi Simpson, “Night of the Animated Dead”), exploiting them in search of the famous U.S.S. Protostar starship. When Dal and Rok-Tahk accidentally stumble upon the ship, the group of misfits must learn to work together in order to escape The Diviner and begin a new journey through space.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

Watch ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Series Premiere For Free

Just as the third episode arrived on Paramount+ the 2-part premiere was made available for free. 2-part “Lost and Found” is available to stream for free for a limited time on YouTube in the USA. Synopsis:. Exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, a group of lawless teens discover...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Episodes#Planet
FanSided

3 best moments from Star Trek: Prodigy “Starstruck”

Star Trek: Prodigy continues to deliver on entertainment. “Starstruck,” the third episode of the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy had the ragtag crew of the Protostar running free in the galaxy without knowing where they were going or what they were doing. Of course the crew needed help, and Captain Kathryn Janeway’s hologram was right there to provide the assistance they needed to keep themselves safe.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

How Star Trek: Prodigy Just Challenged Discovery Canon

This Star Trek: Prodigy article contains mild spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 2, “Starstruck.”. The last days of DISCO were erased. In the Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 finale, “Such Sweet Sorrow Part 2,” Pike, Spock, Number One — and even everyone’s favorite Section 31 fashion icon, Ash Tyler — all told Starfleet Command that the USS Discovery had been destroyed. On top of that, Spock doubled down by recommending to Starfleet that everything about Discovery become classified, which is why in the 32nd Century of DISCO Season 3, Admiral Vance, at first, is baffled that Burnham and company even exist. And yet, it seems that sometime in the 24th century, a hologram of Captain Janeway will love DISCO again. What’s going on?
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy: Could Gwyn become the captain of the Protostar?

Gwyn is still being held captive on Star Trek: Prodigy. With the airing of the third episode of Star Trek: Prodigy “Starstruck,” Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell), the daughter of The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) was still being help as a prisoner in the brig on the Protostar. She briefly escaped when power was diverted from the brig, and she almost succeeded in getting off the ship by replicating a shuttlecraft. But she was stopped when she lost a short battle with Rok (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Prodigy creators explain why its important to make a show aimed at kids

Star Trek: Prodigy is aimed at kids and families for a reason. Kevin and Dan Hageman are the executive producers for Star Trek: Prodigy, and along with director Ben Hibon, the trio sat down and answered some questions about the show. When asked by a fan named George about how they balanced appealing to older and newer fans in one in one show, Kevin was very clear with focusing on newer aliens first but not forgetting about past ones.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

TVLine Items: Star Trek: Prodigy Renewal, Grey's Casting and More

Star Trek: Prodigy will continue flying: Paramount+ has renewed the animated kids’ series for Season 2, less than two weeks after the show debuted on Oct. 28. The first season is currently releasing new episodes weekly on Thursdays through Nov. 18, after which it will resume with five more installments beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. (The 10-episode second half of Season 1 will unspool at a later date next year.) The show’s voice cast features Kate Mulgrew (as Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did Star Trek: Prodigy Just Retcon A Major Detail From Star Trek: Discovery?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode “Starstruck.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Prodigy is Paramount+’s latest entry in the sci-fi franchise, and also a new series that prioritizes teaching younger kids about the basics of Star Trek and its universe. The alien crew of the USS Protostar certainly got a crash course of Starfleet info in the latest episode, and it was potentially more information than many actual Starfleet members were meant to learn. During Hologram Janeway’s explanation of Starfleet, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be the USS Discovery, which has led to questions of whether the animated series retconned a significant detail from Star Trek: Discovery.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Earns a Season 2 Renewal and Reveals Season 1's True Scope

Nothing signals a network's confidence in a show than a renewal before the show's action has even hit its stride. The newest member of Paramount+'s Star Trek family, the animated, family-friendly Star Trek: Prodigy, has earned a second season only three weeks into its first season. Furthermore, they've shaken up...
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy