Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United return to action Tuesday as they take on Italian League club Atalanta in 2021 Champions League play. Manchester United currently leads the Group F standings with six points, but could be in trouble if the club doesn’t put away a dangerous Atalanta team (4 points) Tuesday. Manchester United has hit a cold streak in English Premier League play, falling to fifth place with a record of 5-2-3. The club has lost its last three EPL games by a combined score of 12-2. On the other side, Atalanta currently sits fifth in Serie A play as they look to make a splash in the Champions League. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO