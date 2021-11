Last nights Show and Tell was short and sweet! We had special guest Kevin W. from Digi-Key showing off the AR features from the new boards guide. John Park showing off 3D printed dragon eggs using silky filament and a sneak peek of his new project he’ll debut his Thursday livestream. Liz Clark [BlitzCityDIY] shared with us her upcoming Dreidel project using an RGB LED matrix, MatrixPortal and animated sprite sheets she designed. Thanks to all the folks who tuned in during the live show! Hope to host again soon and can’t wait to see folks’ projects!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO