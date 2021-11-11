November 11 weather forecast: Dry and quiet day ahead of rainy night

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky.
(Credit: CBS 2)
We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday.
(Credit: CBS 2)
That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s.
Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon.
Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend.
(Credit: CBS 2)
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53.
Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.
