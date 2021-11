Karim Delgado operates The 649 bar in Aloha and continues to fight for social justice in his community. Karim Delgado will often joke that he is "institutionally ineffective" and has never lasted long within systems of hierarchical authority. The U.S. Marine Corps would appear to be the last place for Delgado, but he says his time with the military challenged his intellectual courage just as much as his physical courage. Growing up in Carol City, Florida, Delgado recalls it feeling like another world. There was a sentiment among his friends of neighbors that the rest of the United...

ALOHA, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO