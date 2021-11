I bleach my strands several times per year, and deal with my fair share of breakage, split-ends, and brassiness. Not to mention, the upkeep of highlights is increasingly costly, especially in a metropolitan area like New York City. Therefore, I'm always on the lookout for products that will maintain my salon-quality dye job and the health of my hair between sessions. I've tried nearly everything, including purple conditioners, blue shampoos, and color-treated masks, to bring my blonde back to life with little success — until now, that is.

