Five Questions We’re Googling About Veterans Day

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity. I was in for 26 years. I’ve been all over the world. Seeing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. There is no place like the United States, because everyone that serves weren’t “voluntold,” they volunteered. We have an all-volunteer force of men and women who put it on the line, willing to give their lives. There’s some people who would disagree with me, but our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. And we’re so serious, we codified it not only in our laws, but we sent men and women, our treasure and our blood, to fight for freedoms both at home and abroad. We didn’t have to enter World War II, but we did. And now, the forgotten war in Korea. These men and women answered the call, and I’m just blessed to be counted among them. When people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I just thank God I’m able to be in a country where I can serve like that.

HILLSDALE, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO