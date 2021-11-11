CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Questions We’re Googling About Veterans Day

river1037.com
 5 days ago

Google Trends sent out an email for Veterans Day on the top questions people have asked about veterans in the past week. Here are a few highlights. 1. “Are active duty military considered veterans?” Technically, no. “Veterans” are former members of the...

www.river1037.com

MIX 92-5

Submit Your Veteran as We Salute Our Military This Veterans Day

This Thursday, November 11th is Veterans Day and we want to salute your favorite military personnel and show them how much we appreciate their service. Unlike Memorial Day, which is to honor those who have died in service, Veterans Day is when we celebrate all who have served, past and present.
MILITARY
hillsdalecollegian.com

‘We’re not free to forget’: Campus veterans reflect on Veterans Day

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity. I was in for 26 years. I’ve been all over the world. Seeing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. There is no place like the United States, because everyone that serves weren’t “voluntold,” they volunteered. We have an all-volunteer force of men and women who put it on the line, willing to give their lives. There’s some people who would disagree with me, but our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles. And we’re so serious, we codified it not only in our laws, but we sent men and women, our treasure and our blood, to fight for freedoms both at home and abroad. We didn’t have to enter World War II, but we did. And now, the forgotten war in Korea. These men and women answered the call, and I’m just blessed to be counted among them. When people say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I just thank God I’m able to be in a country where I can serve like that.
HILLSDALE, MI
KETK / FOX51 News

What you should know about Veterans Day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Veterans Day is celebrated all across the United States on Nov. 11 every year to honor the brave men and women who served the country to keep for our freedom. History The first Veterans Day was celebrated in in 1919, the first anniversary of the end of WWI and was first […]
TYLER, TX
city-countyobserver.com

As We Celebrate Our Veterans On This Veterans’ Day

As We Celebrate Our Veterans On This Veterans’ Day. As we celebrate our veterans on this Veterans’ Day, I feel honored to be standing up here in front of so many people who are interested in honoring our veterans. How wonderful it is to see the spirit of patriotism growing...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Best Benefits For Veterans

The list of the benefits the U.S. government offers veterans is long. According to Military.com, these include disability compensation,  pension programs, free or low-cost medical care through VA hospitals and medical facilities, education plans, home loan guarantees, vocational training,  Small Business Administration loans, counseling, and burials. The number of people eligible for these benefits is […]
MILITARY
river1037.com

Good News: 11 Veterans Were Given Houses for Veterans Day

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. For Veterans Day, the mortgage group Veterans United just gave 11 homes to 11 vets who’ve gone above and beyond to give even MORE back to their communities. They decided on 11 homes because of the date, today is 11/11/2021.
MILITARY
The Spokesman-Review

We The People: How Veterans Day became more than Armistice Day

Each week, The Spokesman-Review examines one question from the Naturalization Test immigrants must pass to become United States citizens. By the summer of 1918, after four long years in the trenches of Europe, the beaches of Gallipoli, the sands of Palestine, the frigid seas at Jutland and the jagged mountaintops of Italy, the end was in sight.
FESTIVAL
fortwaynesnbc.com

Veterans talk about obstacles they’re overcoming from service to country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fighting through threats faced on the battlefield sometimes does not spell the end of tough times for servicemen and women who return home. Army veteran Dylan Bellew knows that all too well. He is in his second stay at The Shepherd’s House transitional living center in Fort Wayne, a place that provides shelter for homeless vets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Eagle Newspapers

Elbridge Elementary students learn about Veterans Day

ELBRIDGE — Elbridge Elementary schoolers learned about the importance of Veterans Day with the help of a special visitor. Veteran Mr. Martin joined Mrs. Bastian for the morning announcements to talk about his experiences in the Vietnam War. “The earlier kids are aware of what it takes to have a...
ELBRIDGE, NY
