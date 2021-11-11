CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lawyer Was Arrested for Dropping His Pants in a Courthouse

Lawyers just LOVE to fight, don’t they? A family court lawyer in Pittsburgh named Jeffrey Pollock was on his way into court yesterday, and had to go through a metal detector. (A “family court” is where things like divorces...

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh attorney arrested for dropping pants while walking through metal detector at court

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh attorney is defending himself after being arrested at near the magnetometers at an Allegheny County court facility. Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m., attorney Jeffrey Pollock, 59, arrived at the Family Division Complex for a hearing. Pollock attempted to go through the metal detectors, but he kept triggering the machine when walking through.
PITTSBURGH, PA
