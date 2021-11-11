CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's why YouTube is removing the dislike count on all videos

By Ishika Yadav
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has announced that it’ll be hiding public dislike counts on videos starting today. YouTube says that the move is aimed to protect smaller creators from being targeted by dislike attacks or harassment, and to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators.”. The dislike button...

TheDailyBeast

YouTube Will Hide Dislikes on Videos to Improve Mental Health

YouTube will remove the public dislike count for videos, the company confirmed to TechCrunch Wednesday. The move, which was part of an experiment earlier this year, is aimed at improving the well-being of content creators and reducing targeted campaigns against them. Instead, the company will give viewers the ability to click the dislike button, but only the account’s owner can see how many dislikes a video has. “We are proactively making this change because YouTube has a responsibility to protect creators, especially smaller creators, from harassment and dislike attacks,” a spokesperson said. The move comes as social media companies grapple with the best ways to deal with harassment. It also follows moves from platforms like Instagram, which gave users the ability to hide ‘like’ counts in an effort to improve mental health. The change rolled out on YouTube on Wednesday.
MENTAL HEALTH
nichegamer.com

YouTube Making All Dislikes Private to Prevent Harassment

Google have announced they will be making all Dislikes on YouTube videos private, while the Dislike button will remain. As stated on the YouTube blog, Google are striving for YouTube “to be a place where creators of all sizes and backgrounds can find and share their voice.” In order for YouTube to promote “respectful interactions between viewers and creators” features were introduced, along with experiments earlier this year with the dislike button to prevent “dislike attacks” against creators.
