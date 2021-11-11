Good News: 11 Veterans Were Given Houses for Veterans Day

As is the tradition on Veterans Day, I extend my thanks to all military veterans for their service to our country. On this Veterans Day, I am especially thankful to one unknown American veteran, a soldier from the 6th Armored Division of the Third Army who fought his way from the beaches of Normandy to what the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum describes as “a wooded area on the northern slopes of the Ettersberg, a hill north of the city of Weimar. There, on April 11, 1945, the soldier encountered the horrors of the Holocaust as he and the other men in his unit liberated more than 21,000 people in the Buchenwald concentration camp, among them Sol Chase, a young man from Poland. In my mind’s eye, the soldier offered Sol water from his canteen and maybe a couple of cans of K-rations from the stash of food he carried. In return, perhaps Sol hugged him in gratitude, embracing the soldier’s muscular frame with his arms, bony and weak from months of malnutrition.

