Military

Good News: 11 Veterans Were Given Houses for Veterans Day

river1037.com
 5 days ago

Here are a few more good news stories making the rounds. 1. For Veterans Day, the mortgage group Veterans United just gave 11 homes to 11 vets who’ve gone above and beyond to give even MORE back to their communities. They decided on 11 homes because of the date, today...

www.river1037.com

1029thebuzz.com

Freebies For Veterans On Veteran’s Day!

The Nashville Veteran’s Day Parade will return this year at Broadway between 14th Ave and 3rd Ave starting at 11 AM this Thursday (Nov 11). For a list of other Veteran’s Day Parades in Middle Tennessee click HERE. And for a list of freebies for Veterans this Thursday (Nov 11)...
NASHVILLE, TN
quicksie983.com

Veterans Day: Thank You, Veterans

“We owe our veterans a great debt,” stated State Representative Nancy Tate of House District 27. This country would not stand without the brave men and women who have fought to make this the land of the free. Throughout our nation’s history, our military has always answered the call to...
MILITARY
idahofallsmagazine.com

Brady Chapel Open House Slated for Veterans Day

POCATELLO - A Pocatello landmark will again be open to the public Veterans Day. The Pocatello Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) is hosting an open house at Brady Chapel, located in Mountain View Cemetery, Thursday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the event, HPC members will provide tours and information about the nearly century-old structure.
POCATELLO, ID
State
Maine State
Worthington Daily Globe

How to honor a veteran on Veterans Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Veterans Day, Nov. 11, is a day set aside to remember and recognize veterans who have served or who are serving to protect our freedoms. American Legion Auxiliary units will host special events across the nation to honor veterans. In addition to attending these events, there are simple things people can do to make a difference in a veteran’s life on this special day.
MILITARY
WEHT/WTVW

Military service members given free entry to Indiana DNR state parks for Veterans Day

INDIANA (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering something very special this year to active military and veterans. They’re giving military service members free access to all Indiana DNR state parks, reservoir properties, forest recreation areas and off-road vehicle riding areas for Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Not only does this include active […]
INDIANA STATE
WTAJ

Veterans given warm thanks at Altoona’s Veterans Day Parade

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Many veterans had their hearts filled at the Altoona Veterans Day Parade. They were greeted by hundreds of community members who expressed thanks and sincere gratitude. The parade began at 10:30 Saturday in Downtown Altoona. They traveled around that area and ended at the Robert E. Laws Veterans Mall on 11th Avenue. […]
ALTOONA, PA
Black Hills Pioneer

Good turnout for veterans fair

STURGIS — Representatives of the Deadwood VFW were among organizations providing information at the Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair themed – “We’ve Got Your Six.”. The fair, held Saturday at the Sturgis Community Center, was created to show appreciation and provide information regarding benefits earned through a veteran’s service, introduce...
STURGIS, SD
floridapolitics.com

Veterans Day becomes Veterans Week under House Resolution

Florida boasts the third-highest veteran population in the nation. A recently adopted House Resolution expands this year’s Veterans Day into a week-long affair. “The idea that we are celebrating Veterans all week is a win for both our veterans and our community,” Salzman said in a news release. A veteran...
POLITICS
jcca.org

A Veterans Day Message: Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant

As is the tradition on Veterans Day, I extend my thanks to all military veterans for their service to our country. On this Veterans Day, I am especially thankful to one unknown American veteran, a soldier from the 6th Armored Division of the Third Army who fought his way from the beaches of Normandy to what the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum describes as “a wooded area on the northern slopes of the Ettersberg, a hill north of the city of Weimar. There, on April 11, 1945, the soldier encountered the horrors of the Holocaust as he and the other men in his unit liberated more than 21,000 people in the Buchenwald concentration camp, among them Sol Chase, a young man from Poland. In my mind’s eye, the soldier offered Sol water from his canteen and maybe a couple of cans of K-rations from the stash of food he carried. In return, perhaps Sol hugged him in gratitude, embracing the soldier’s muscular frame with his arms, bony and weak from months of malnutrition.
MILITARY
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
kiss951.com

North Carolina: New Stimulus Checks Arrive This Week

Is that free money I hear? Residents of North Carolina could receive a stimulus check this week. The check would arrive just in time for the holiday season. As a result of the Pandemic last year, there were a lot of stimulus checks. Fortunately, this year has also seen some stimulus bonuses. This week, $300 checks will be mailed to eligible families across the country, and one more payment will be made in December of 2021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Veterans Day celebration strikes the right chord for those who were honored

The inaugural Veterans Family Day event couldn’t serve each of the estimated 82,000 veterans residing in Broward County. But among the veterans who attended Saturday’s gathering at Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, held the weekend before Veterans Day, which is Thursday, there was a contagious spirit of appreciation and gratitude. “It validates my service,” said Thomas Thompson, a Lauderdale ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
967 The Eagle

Popular Wisconsin Bar Fish Fries Are In Jeopardy This Winter

This winter in Wisconsin, popular bar fish fries are in jeopardy. If you have spent any time in Wisconsin, well, you probably know about the fish fry. If not, here is the deal. Most little towns in Wisconsin have bar and restaurant combo places. On Friday nights, the majority host fish fries. Many people from the town will go there to eat. It is a huge deal. Without a good fish fry, they can not survive and will go out of business.
WISCONSIN STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day, in the United States, national holiday (Nov. 11) honoring veterans of the armed forces and those killed in the country’s wars. The observance originated in 1919 on the first anniversary of the 1918 armistice that ended World War I and was known as Armistice Day. It was commemorated in 1921 with the burial of an unknown soldier from World War I at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Other countries that had lost soldiers in the conflict, such as Italy and Portugal, conducted similar ceremonies that year. The previous year, unknown soldiers had been interred at Westminster Abbey in London, England, and at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. Veterans Day is celebrated on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
FESTIVAL
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Veteran’s Day

Today is Veteran’s Day. One hundred years ago today, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. The occasion marked three years of peace after the end of The Great War, or World War I. The tomb is the final resting place for an unidentified...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

