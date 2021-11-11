'The Princess Switch 3′ Release Time: When Vanessa Hudgens' Christmas Movie Is on Netflix
Vanessa Hudgens is back to reprise all three of her roles in "The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star." Here's when it's...www.newsweek.com
Vanessa Hudgens is back to reprise all three of her roles in "The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star." Here's when it's...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0