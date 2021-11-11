CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhibit on ’80s hip-hop fashion opens at Muskegon Museum of Art

By Gabrielle Phifer
 5 days ago

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s a new exhibit making its debut at the Muskegon Museum of Art Thursday.

Michigan native, Tiff Massey, is taking guests back to the 1980s with this hip-hop-inspired fashion exhibit. It’s the first time she has displayed this full set of adornment with the necklace, bracelet, earrings and rings.

“I’m actually taken back by seeing all of these elements together. This is actually what a museum should look like,” Massey said. “Where I come from in Detroit, no one does this type of work.”

Photos: Jewelry Box, a 1980’s Hip-Hop fashion exhibition at the Muskegon Museum of Art

Massey, the first black woman to earn an MFA in metalsmithing from Cranbrook Academy of Art, was inspired by her late father to create this particular display.

She recounted going to the jewelry store with him to get custom jewelry made. Now, she is allowing people in West Michigan to walk through her own life-sized jewelry box.

Tiff Massey, a Detroit native, will display her 80’s Hip Hop Inspired Art Exhibition at the Muskegon Museum of Art

“Just the scale of how the jewelry looks in the store has always been inspiring to me. As a person who comes from a jewelry background, I decided not to have an individualized experience of making jewelry for a collector,” Massey said.

“I wanted to have more of a grand experience with other people to be able to interact with the jewelry that I’m making.”

Her works have received national and international attention in museums and galleries and she says she is honored to now bring this to the Muskegon area.

“You’ll have to come out and experience it yourself. It’s nothing that can take away from the feeling that you would get when you walk into this space with these oversize objects. I encourage you to come and bring your family and especially those cousins too,” she said.

The opening reception is from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m Thursday at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Visitors will get to hear straight from the artist herself in a special conversation starting at 7 p.m.

The exhibit will be displayed from Nov. 11 until Feb. 20.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

