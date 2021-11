When I was a little girl, I took great pleasure in writing funny poetry. I would compose hilarious stories with weird and wacky characters. I adored writing and it gave me an outlet to be funny. After my husband died, I had to make sense of my grief. The only tried and true method of organizing the pain in my head was through writing. As a child, I adored writing in notebooks with brightly colored pencils. Notebooks and paper calmed me and made me figure out any pain I had in life, and put it into prose that I could analyze. I could pull all the threads of my ideas and weave them into an essay which calmed me down and yes, I added a few bits of humor, which made me laugh.

