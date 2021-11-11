CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Jeremy Siegel Calls US Inflation Number 'Troublesome'

By Craig Jones
 5 days ago
On CNBC, Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School discussed the recent CPI data, calling it "troublesome."

He noted equities "love inflation" until the U.S. Federal Reserve thinks seriously about the same. However, the central bank is not taking any action, he said.

There is one more inflation data release due before the bank’s meeting Dec. 15, and if it comes out anywhere closer to the current level, there would be huge pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to "come down much stronger than he has so far."

The annual inflation rate rose to 6.2% in October, the highest level since November 1990. Analysts were expecting a reading of 5.8%. The core CPI rose 0.6% month-over-month in October following a 0.2% increase in September.

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,” in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Democrats ignore the recent inflation numbers at their peril

There has been a temptation, particularly among commentators on the left, to dismiss concerns about inflation as bad faith or exaggerated by the media. Especially since Americans have enjoyed big wage hikes and generous government payments that should help with their bills. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox....
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Why is US inflation so high, and when will it begin to subside?

American consumers are coping with the hottest inflation in more than three decades, with the cost of everyday necessities like food, rent and heating oil surging in recent months. And there's no evidence the monthslong inflation spike is slowing down: On Wednesday morning, the government reported that prices for U.S....
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Sterling Sinks As US Inflation Soars

The British pound is steady on Thursday after a massive drop a day earlier. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3390, down 0.11% on the day. It was a miserable Wednesday for the British pound, which fell 1.13% on the day. The catalyst for the slide was a red-hot performance from US CPI in October, which jumped 6.2% y/y, its fastest pace since 1991. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.59% on Wednesday. GBP/USD remains under pressure and fell to 1.3364 in today’s Asian session, its lowest level since December 21st.
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Jeremy Siegel: Stronger Fed Tightening Would Put Kibosh on Stocks

Stocks could be in trouble if the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy more forcefully, says renowned Wharton School finance professor Jeremy Siegel. “Stocks love inflation until the Fed gets serious about it, and they have not been serious about it,” he told CNBC. “I don’t think the bumps [for stocks]...
STOCKS
