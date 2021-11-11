CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR VETERANS’ DAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

Today is Veteran’s day. Originally meant to celebrate the signing of the armistice to end World War I in...

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 0

miltonindependent.com

Chittenden Solid Waste District announces closures for Veteran's Day

Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) facilities will be closed on Thursday, November 11th in observance of Veterans Day. Green Mountain Compost will be open for leaf and commercial drop-off only, there will be no soil or compost sales. The CSWD Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) will be open for regular hours...
CHITTENDEN, VT
wdadradio.com

VETERANS’ DAY BREAKFAST, PARADE TO BE HELD TODAY IN INDIANA

Two Veterans’ day traditions return to Indiana County after both were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One tradition is the annual Veterans Breakfast at the Elks Lodge in Indiana, which will start at 8:00 this morning at the lodge at 475 South 13th Street. On top of the breakfast, the veterans will be entertained by a musical performance from Indiana Senior High School students under the direction of Dr. Julianna Laird.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
goochlandva.us

Goochland County Closures - Veterans Day

Goochland County Parks & Recreation’s RECZones - OPEN. Goochland County Parks & Recreation's RECZone – BES at Byrd Elementary School and RECZone – GES at Goochland Elementary School that operate from 2:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. will meet as scheduled. Goochland County’s Convenience Centers – OPEN. Goochland County’s Convenience Centers...
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
wdadradio.com

VETERANS DAY PARADE DRAWS CROWD IN DOWNTOWN INDIANA

After a year’s hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indiana Borough residents turned out for the return of the annual Veterans Day parade. Many people lined Philadelphia Street in Downtown Indiana to honor the veterans of all wars. Sheriff Bob Fyock, a Vietnam Veteran, said that tributes like these are important and emotional.
INDIANA STATE
krcrtv.com

50th Veteran's Day Parade returns to Oroville after pandemic closure, led by WWII veteran

OROVILLE, Calif. — November 11, 1918: World War I troops ceased fighting. 103 years later, Oroville continues to honor those who served then, and ever since. Kay Castro and the rest of the Oroville Exchange Club put on their 50th Veteran's Day Parade on Thursday after the pandemic shut them down in 2020. From morning to early afternoon, the parade drew over 20 participant groups, totaling over one hundred participants individually. Hundreds of more people lined Montgomery Street from Feather River Boulevard to Historic Downtown Oroville to watch float after float celebrate the sacrifices of those who served for over the past 100 years.
OROVILLE, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Port Authority Working On Improvements To South Hills Junction

By: KDKA-TV’s Royce Jones and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With more people heading back to work, roads, buses and the T are filling up again. To better serve commuters, the Port Authority wants to redo the South Hills Junction, and they have several ideas. The Port Authority says some areas could be developed in a number of different ways, working with developers to possibly turn them into townhouses or other residential buildings. They’ll also talk with developers about various commercial businesses, and it could be a source of income for the Port Authority. WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith reports As for the station itself, they’re talking about combining the light rail and bus platforms into one to provide easier access. They want to add a walking trail connection and a new ADA ramp. They’d like to add a pedestrian bridge, new railings, lighting and seating, a new open plaza and new sidewalks and bike lanes. The Port Authority also wants the public’s input on the final concept. They’ll work with developers who would lease the property, but it may be years before actual development occurs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdadradio.com

PLANNING OFFICE TO HOST SALDO MEETINGS LATER THIS MONTH

The Indiana County Office of Planning and Development is setting up a series of meetings across the county to talk about the county’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. The meetings are designed to share key information about the SALDO with the public and give the public a chance to give...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
News Break
Politics
wdadradio.com

QUIET DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

After a few active days, Indiana county’s first responders had a relatively quiet day with just a few calls reported. Over the last 24 hours, only three calls were reported by Indiana County 911. One of those was a structure fire call in Armagh Borough on East Philadelphia Street. Armagh, Clyde, Brush Valley, Seward and New Florence Fire departments were called out at 10:10 PM for the reported fire, along with Citizens’ ambulance. Few details are available at this time on the fire.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH BUDGET TO BE PUT UP FOR ADVERTISEMENT TONIGHT

Indiana Borough Council will meet tonight and will look to advertise the budget for 2022. The budget was brought up for discussion during the agenda prep session earlier this month. The budget presented had revenues of $5.3 million and a deficit of $140,408. To fill the budget gap, the budget includes a transfer from the borough’s reserve fund.
INDIANA STATE
kciiradio.com

Expect Closures for Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, many local offices and businesses will be closed tomorrow. All county offices and the Washington, Kalona, Riverside and Wellman city halls will be closed Thursday. The Washington and Wellman-Scofield public libraries will also be closed and the Kalona Public Library will remain open. The Goodwin Dining Center in Wellman will also observe the holiday and reopen on Friday and garbage pick-up will remain on schedule. Post offices will be closed as well as most banking institutions. For information on Veterans Day events, visit our community calendar.
WELLMAN, IA
kqennewsradio.com

VETERANS DAY CLOSURES NOTED

November 11, 2021 4:00 a.m. Thursday is Veterans Day and that means there are a number of closures. Federal, state, county and city offices are closed. No regular mail will be delivered. Schools are not in session. Banks and credit unions are not open. Many professional offices are closed but most retail businesses are open.
FESTIVAL
wina.com

Veterans Day November 11 closures

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Today is Veterans Day and local government offices are closed today… though the Charlottesville federal Sines v Kessler trial will continue today after originally scheduled to be off today. State and federal offices are closed. Also, while CAT is operating its Lifeline Reduced Service schedule… residential trash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

