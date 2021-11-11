CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u2ECW_0ctXmIJT00

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Calithera Biosciences

  • The Trade: Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) Director Jonathan G Drachman acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $0.86. The insider spent $171,900.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • What Calithera Biosciences Does: Calithera Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of US.

Liquidia

  • The Trade: Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired a total of 117908 shares shares at an average price of $4.21. The insider spent $496,834.09 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The FDA recently granted tentative approval to Liquidia’s Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.
  • What Liquidia Does: Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients.

ARC Document Solutions

  • The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 48117 shares at an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $144,475.41.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Value Exchange International

  • The Trade: Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTC: VEII) 10% owner Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired a total of 3199200 shares shares at an average price of $0.25. The insider spent $799,800.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares have surged around 149% since the start of the year.
  • What Value Exchange International Does: Value Exchange International Inc is a US-based software company. The company through its subsidiaries provides customer-centric hardware and software system solutions for the retail industry in China, Hong Kong, and Philippines.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 16, 2021

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VirTra had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.19 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. VirTra closed at $8.36 at the end of the last trading period.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 6.3% lower at $0.25 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has declined 13.2% over a seven-day trailing period. Against Bitcoin and Ethereum, DOGE rose 1.42% and 2.01%, respectively, over 24 hours. DOGE has fallen 17.97% over the last 90...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Software System#Liquidia Corporation#Calithera Biosciences#Cala#Calithera Biosciences Inc#Lqda#Nyha#Liquidia Technologies Inc#Arc Document Solutions
The Motley Fool

Shiba Inu Continues to Soar: Here's Why

For cryptocurrency investors looking at meme tokens, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) remains the hottest token in town. It's once again on the run, having jumped 10% in earlier trading today before settling down. This momentum is infectious, and cryptocurrency investors and traders have reason to like the recent price action. This...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is PayPal's Stock Worth Buying At Current Levels?

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington bought PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) last week after the stock fell to 2021 lows and found support around the $202 level. What Happened: PayPal announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued guidance below estimates. PayPal reported quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Benzinga

What Are 10 Of The Most Popular Dividend Stocks?

Investors acquire Stocks for a variety of reasons. A widespread consideration in stock investing is whether the stock/company you are buying issues dividends. Suppose a Company is a regular dividend issuer. In that case, investors would like to know:. How stable is the company’s income?. How regularly do they issue...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DIS and PYPL Tank On Earnings. Lesser Known Stock Soaring!

I repeatedly mention in my articles to be married to the process, not brand names. Whether in profit or loss, exiting and letting go of assets is arguably the most challenging part of sound investing. Unhealthy attachments to ticker symbols will only add to the challenge and seriously impact your top end.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Sphere 3D Is Falling

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Sphere 3D reported quarterly losses of 7 cents per share and $1.00 million in sales this quarter. This is a 12% increase over sales of $890,000 in the same period last year. Bitcoin (CRYPTO:...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Meritor (MTOR)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Meritor. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on November 20, 2008. Meritor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $February 2, 2022. Q. Is Meritor (MTOR) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Meritor. Q. What sector and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Stock Breaks Bullish Again: Is Shib Or Doge To Thank Or This New Trading Tactic?

On Monday, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) CEO Adam Aron announced the theater chain would begin accepting Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) as a payment option within the next 60-120 days, which will even the payment playing field with Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) enthusiasts who will be able to pay for tickets and concessions with their favorite crypto soon.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cruise Stocks Sank Today

In cruise news today, shares of Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are all down, falling 2.1%, 3.8%, and 7.6%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST. And an announcement yesterday by Norwegian Cruise Line could be the cause of the whole mess. So what. Earlier...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy