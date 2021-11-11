4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Calithera Biosciences

(NASDAQ: CALA) Director Jonathan G Drachman acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $0.86. The insider spent $171,900.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: The company posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss.

The company posted a narrower-than-expected Q3 loss. What Calithera Biosciences Does: Calithera Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The business activity of the firm is functioned through the region of US.

Liquidia

: (NASDAQ: LQDA) General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired a total of 117908 shares shares at an average price of $4.21. The insider spent $496,834.09 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The FDA recently granted tentative approval to Liquidia’s Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms.

: The FDA recently granted tentative approval to Liquidia’s Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to improve exercise ability in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Functional Class II-III symptoms. What Liquidia Does: Liquidia Corp, formerly Liquidia Technologies Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients.

ARC Document Solutions

: (NYSE: ARC) Chairman, President and CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired a total of 48117 shares at an average price of $3.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $144,475.41. What’s Happening : The company recently reported Q3 results.

: The company recently reported Q3 results. What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Value Exchange International