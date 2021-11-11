CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Disney Shares Are Falling Today

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
 5 days ago
The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Disney reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 37 cents, which came in below the estimate of 44 cents. The company reported quarterly revenue of $18.53 billion, which beat the estimate of $16.26 billion.

Disney+ paid subscribers totaled 118.1 million, up from 73.7 million year-over-year. The stock may be trading lower as a result of slowing Disney+ subscriber growth.

"As we celebrate the two-year anniversary of Disney+, we’re extremely pleased with the success of our streaming business, with 179 million total subscriptions across our DTC portfolio at the end of fiscal 2021 and 60% subscriber growth year-over-year for Disney+," said Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney.

"We continue to manage our DTC business for the long-term, and are confident that our high-quality entertainment and expansion into additional markets worldwide will enable us to further grow our streaming platforms globally," Chapek added.

Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber downgraded Disney from an Overweight rating to a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $219 to $172.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $134.10 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.73% at $164.45 at time of publication.

Photo: StockSnap from Pixabay.

