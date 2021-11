FRANKFORT, Ky. — October’s General Fund receipts rose 10.5 percent or $99.7 million over last year’s total. Revenues for the month were $1,048.2 million compared to $948.4 million collected in October 2020. Receipts have increased 17.6 percent for the first four months of the fiscal year, significantly higher than budgeted estimates and would need to grow 0.7 percent over the final eight months of FY22 to reach the unofficial, preliminary revenue estimate issued by the Consensus Forecasting Group of $13.72 billion. The FY22 General Fund estimate will be revised officially in December.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO