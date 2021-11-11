CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tencent Acquires Stake In Japanese Creative Studio For $44M

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiVW9_0ctXm1ON00
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) had tacitly acquired a 90% stake in Japanese creative studio Wake Up Interactive Ltd for over 5 billion yen ($44 million) in September, Bloomberg reports.
  • The studio has several Nintendo Co Ltd (OTC: NTDOY) Nintendo Switch hit games.
  • Wake Up owns Tokyo-based Soleil Ltd, which developed Nintendo Switch hit Ninjala and helped create Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. Soleil is known for producing high-quality action games for consoles, PCs, and smartphones.
  • Tencent and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) hired fresh talent in Japan over the past two years to acquire valuable intellectual property in anime and video games and decrease their revenue dependence on the domestic China market.
  • In October, Kadokawa Corp (OTC: KDKWF) admitted Tencent plans to pay 30 billion yen for a 6.86% stake in the publishing company.
  • The two Chinese game titans have also acquired or taken a stake in numerous smaller Japan-based game developers.
  • Their focus has been on small studios and talented individuals contemplating leaving a more prominent company to set up their creative operation. In most cases, the deals are kept secret from the public over competitive grounds.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 0.29% at $61.66 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Europe To Layout Objections to Illumina-Grail Deal: Bloomberg

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) says the European Union will issue a list of objections tomorrow over the Company's $8B takeover of GRAIL, Bloomberg reports. The EU is weighing whether the deal would prevent other companies from bringing tests to market, will likely issue a so-called statement of objections. Grail has...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Revisiting Chinese Stocks On Xi's Coronation

The West thought that capitalism would help remake China in its image. Instead, China remade capitalism in its image. Now, Xi Jinping has taken a step further by hoping to remake China his image. After the Party's party this week, Xi has cemented himself as one of the great historical...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netease Games#Tencent Acquires Stake#Japanese#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Tcehy#Wake Up Interactive Ltd#Bloomberg#Nintendo Co Ltd#Ntdoy#Nintendo Switch#Soleil Ltd#Ninjala#Netease Inc Lrb#Ntes#Kadokawa Corp Lrb#Kdkwf#Chinese
gamesindustry.biz

Thunderful acquires Early Morning Studio

Thunderful Group has added another studio to its roster, picking up Early Morning Studio for an undisclosed sum. Based in Stockholm, Sweden, the mobile developer is best known for mobile RPG Vampire's Fall: Origins, which has over 10 million players, as well as Champions of Avan and the upcoming Vendir: Plague of Lies.
BUSINESS
95.5 FM WIFC

Brazilian broker XP acquires stake in asset manager Vista Capital

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian broker XP Inc has acquired a minority stake in Vista Capital, an asset management firm with 4.5 billion reais under management in hedge and equity funds, XP said in a statement on Tuesday. This deal marks XP’s ninth acquisition involving an asset manager since 2020,...
BUSINESS
AFP

Game over for Fortnite in China as developer pulls plug

Epic Games pulled the plug on its Chinese version of Fortnite on Monday, with its three-year effort to penetrate the world's biggest gaming market derailed by Communist Party crackdowns against online addiction and the broader tech sector. The Chinese government has pressed a broad crackdown on the wider technology sector over the past year, citing concerns that tech giants were getting too big and powerful.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Tencent Acquires Soleil and Valhalla Parent Company Wake Up Interactive - News

Tencent Holdings announced it has acquired Soleil and Valhalla Game Studios parent company Wake Up Interactive. The acquisition will help Wake Up Interactive enable it to develop its own high-quality games for worldwide markets. Soleil is developing Project EDO (tentative title), a multiplayer online action game. Read the press release...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
wccftech.com

Tencent Acquires Wake Up Interactive; Teases New Multiplayer Game

In addition to the latest acquisition of Roll7 by Private Division, Tencent made their own acquisition of the Parent company of studios such as Valhalla Game Studios and Soleil, Wake Up Interactive. This transaction will enable it to shift toward developing its own high-quality games for global markets. Wake Up...
VIDEO GAMES
beautypackaging.com

L’Occitane Acquires A Majority Stake in Sol de Janeiro

L’Occitane Group has acquired a majority stake in Sol de Janeiro. L’Occitane will acquire an 83% indirect interest in Sol de Janeiro, based on a valuation of $450 million. Upon closing, Sol de Janeiro will become a majority-owned subsidiary of the Group. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
BUSINESS
rubbernews.com

Wacker to acquire majority stake in Chinese silane manufacturer

MUNICH—Wacker Chemie A.G. is acquiring a 60-percent stake in Chinese specialty silane manufacturer Sico Performance Material Co., for a purchase price of $137 million (€120 million). Founded in 2013 in Jining, in the eastern province of Shandong, Sico is a "leading producer" of organofunctional silanes and posted sales of $61.8...
BUSINESS
nichegamer.com

Tencent Acquire Parent Company of Ninjala and Devil’s Third Developers

Tencent have reportedly acquired the parent company to both Soleil and Valhalla Game Studios; the developers of Ninjala and Devil’s Third. As reported by Bloomberg, according to “people familiar with the deal” which has not yet been made public, Tencent are set to acquire a 90% stake in Wake Up Interactive for over $44 million USD in September of this year. Bloomberg also note this is unusual behavior for Tencent, typically preferring smaller investments to secure international publishing rights on future titles.
BUSINESS
rockpapershotgun.com

Unity acquiring Oscar-winning visual effects studio Weta Digital

Unity, makers of the popular 3D engine of the same name, have announced they're acquiring Weta Digital, Peter Jackson's visual effects studio known for fanciness in films including Planet Of The Apes, Lord Of The Rings, Avatar, and The Suicide Squad. They plan to bring Weta's tools to Unity developers, which is quite an arsenal to offer in the rendering arms race against Unreal Engine.
BUSINESS
gamingonphone.com

2K Games acquires two new studios confirming the formation of a second office

2K Games announced that they have acquired two new studios, a Spanish creative studio called elite3d and a development studio called Turia Games. 2K Games acquires new studios for game development. 2K Games officially announced the acquisition of the Spanish studio elite3d, which is said to be one of the...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

2K Acquires Studio Responsible For That Art You Liked

Gaming giant 2K has purchased Elite3D, a studio known for its art and co-development work on several major triple-A franchises. The studio will be split into two wings: a second office for an existing 2K developer, and a new publishing wing. What does this Elite3D acquisition mean for 2K?. Per...
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Nexo acquires stake in Texture Capital

Acquisition is part of a global strategy to expand Nexo’s offerings to institutional investors. Partnership gives Texture Capital the potential to enhance its offerings with advanced DeFi capabilities. Texture Capital offers institutional and accredited investors a blockchain-enabled marketplace. Nexo, a leading regulated institution for digital assets, has acquired a stake...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Northam Platinum acquires stake in Royal Bafokeng for ~$1.1 billion

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In addition, the company said that a call and put option arrangement has been entered into with Royal...
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Finn Partners acquires luxury travel firms Hawkins International and Maverick Creative

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired Hawkins International PR, a boutique luxury travel and hospitality agency. As part of the deal, Finn Partners has also acquired Maverick Creative, a 10-person Hawkins affiliate agency that specializes in creative communications for travel and lifestyle clients. Maverick will keep its current branding and...
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Devolver Digital acquires Dodge Roll, Nerial and Firefly Studios

Devolver Digital has announced the acquisition of three studios -- Dodge Roll, developer of Enter the Gungeon, Nerial, the studio behind Reigns, and FireFly Studios, the makers of the Stronghold series. The terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed. "Those developers and our team looked ahead and saw that we'd...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy