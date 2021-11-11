Tencent Acquires Stake In Japanese Creative Studio For $44M

Tencent have reportedly acquired the parent company to both Soleil and Valhalla Game Studios; the developers of Ninjala and Devil’s Third. As reported by Bloomberg, according to “people familiar with the deal” which has not yet been made public, Tencent are set to acquire a 90% stake in Wake Up Interactive for over $44 million USD in September of this year. Bloomberg also note this is unusual behavior for Tencent, typically preferring smaller investments to secure international publishing rights on future titles.

